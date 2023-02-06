Caelan Doris, James Ryan, James Lowe and Josh van der Flier all crossed for tries on an afternoon to remember for Andy Farrell’s men.

Captain Johnny Sexton also added 12 points while Hugo Keenan was named man of the match for an assured display at full-back.

Here are the Irish player ratings:

Ireland's Josh Van Der Flier (left) celebrates scoring their side's fourth try with team-mate Caelan Doris

Hugo Keenan: named the official player of the match and it was an accomplished effort by the Leinster full-back. 8

Mack Hansen: displayed some deft touches with ball in hand, and Wales had to mark him closely. 7

Garry Ringrose: a strong all-round performance that was highlighted by a crunching tackle on Dan Biggar. 7

Stuart McCloskey: Ireland’s go-to player in the first half and he did not disappoint with his powerful running. 7

James Lowe: scored an interception try and repeatedly tested Wales’ defence through his pace and elusiveness. 8

Johnny Sexton: probably the 37-year-old Ireland captain’s farewell to Cardiff, and he was his typically assured self. 7

Conor Murray: a late call-up for the injured Jamison Gibson-Park, and he showcased all his experience. 7

Andrew Porter: made a try-saving tackle on Jac Morgan, although his discipline at times let him down. 7

Dan Sheehan: an impressive performance from the Leinster hooker, who combined strong set-piece work with impressive footballing skills. 8

Finlay Bealham: took over from an injured Tadhg Furlong, and he was an assured presence throughout. 7

Tadhg Beirne: suffered a early injury, but he provided a typical hard-working presence at the coalface. 7

James Ryan: the game’s dominant lineout forward, he also scored a try that highlighted a top-class contribution. 8

Peter O’Mahony: showed all his experience and know-how to play a key part in Ireland’s victory. 7

Josh van der Flier: scored Ireland’s bonus-point try and looked every inch the current world player of the year. 8

Caelan Doris: a magnificent performance from the Ireland number eight that included a try and towering contributions in attack and defence. 9