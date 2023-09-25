Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The students outscored their Magherafelt visitors by six tries to three, but the Old Boys had led 17-5 near the end of the first-half before Queen’s responded with 35 unanswered points until Rainey’s last consolation try.

Queen’s assistant coach DJ Creighton was satisfied with the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t bad,” he said. “It is going to take time and that was the first time all those guys have played.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh coach Chris Parker. PIC: INPHO/Bryan Keane

"It was really great for them to get a rattle for Queen’s, but it is going to take time to gel as a squad.

“Individually some of the guys went really well and it took us to the second-half to get into gear.

"It was a good start and we’re happy enough.

“Rainey were physical, they are a big side and I thought they played to their strengths really well and made it tough for us to break them down in that first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I suppose we were always waiting for those last 20 minutes to try and stretch them and get a wee bit more space to put the ball into.

“I thought our forwards put in a shift and matched their physicality really well and the backs did when they had too.

“We love the Senior Cup and getting a day out at Kingspan is what everybody wants and we, as much as anybody, want to be there.

"The competition means a lot to us, so we were really motivated against Rainey and now just see who we get in the next round and go again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creighton thought Rainey was the prefect hit out before Queen’s play their first ever game in Division 1B of the All-Ireland League against Old Welsey in a fortnight.

“We have to match teams like that physically,” he added. “It is always a challenge and I think over the years Queen’s have got better physically and it is trying to stick in games until that last 20 minutes and stretch away.

“It was the prefect dress rehearsal for Wesley.

"We’re looking forward to the season and the challenge of 1B as it is where we have wanted to be for a long time, and we are well aware what we are going to have to do physically to be on the right side of results.”

Scott McLean landed an early penalty for Rainey before centre Ben Gibson got Queen’s first try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brothers Michael and Ronan McCusker got tries from driving lineout mauls for the visitors with McLean converting both.

Scrum-half James Wright nipped over for Queen’s with full-back Ben McFarlane converting to cut Rainey’s half time lead to 17-12.

Flanker Josh Stevenson’s converted try gave the student’s the lead after the restart.

Wright added his second of the game before centre Cameron McGaughy finished a length of the pitch move which started with Queen’s turning the ball over on their own try line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacement scrum half Ryan Davies nipped over with McFarlane converting all three tries before Lee Montgomery got Rainey’s final try.

Armagh are also into the semi-finals after a 19-8 win over Malone at Gibson Park with Matthew Hooks, Jonny Morton and Dylan Nelson getting the visitors’ tries.

Elsewhere, Banbridge beat Dungannon 36-27 at Stevenson Park.