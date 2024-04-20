Queen's DJ Creighton. (Photo by QUBRFC)

The students finished ninth in Division 1B while the Rifle Park club secured fourth place in Division 2A.

The victorious team will face the winner in the other semi-final between Cashel and Barnhall for a place in the second-tier of the AIL next season while the loser will be playing their rugby in Division 2A.

Despite their lowly league position, Queen’s go into the game full of confidence after three bonus point victories in their last five games and assistant coach DJ Creighton is happy to have a shot at staying in 1B.

“I think we have done really well to get to where we are now and there is no doubt it has been a tough season,” he said. “We are probably finding form at the right time here.

"We were always prepared for this...we knew what 1B was going to be like and now we are in a good place going into this weekend and we are really looking forward to it.

“It is what we love, it is what we pride ourselves on and there is no doubt about it when you get into this time of the year and to an extent we are fortunate that we are still playing.

“Hopefully now it starts to dry up a wee bit and the surface becomes a wee bit faster and that does suit that Queen’s way that the boys are so fond of playing. It makes for exciting rugby and this weekend is no different.

“We have done really well at the tail end of the season. The play-offs are a place we as a club have been a few times...this one is slightly different to what the previous ones have been.”

Creighton knows what to expect from Banbridge.

“Fair play to Banbridge for putting themselves into this position and we have no doubt that they are a really good side,” he added. “They are really well coached and Rob Logan will have them in a good place and well-motivated, so we have no doubt to what is coming down the road and it will make for a brilliant game.

“If you don’t get excited for these games you are probably in the wrong business – a massive Ulster derby with two teams fighting it out to stay in or get into 1B.

“I think it is brilliant for rugby in Ulster as a whole that we are going to get a really good game with a lot at stake for both teams.”

Queen’s won when the two sides met in the Senior Cup final.

“I don’t think the result at Rifle Park a few weeks ago will have any take on the game this week,” said Creighton. “It’s a different circumstance but we’ll take some confidence in the fact that we went there and matched them physically, stayed in the game and managed to find a way to win it.

“I think this week will be very different and we are under no illusions that they will be fighting incredibly hard to try and beat us.

"It was a good experience and we can look back on some of it and learn from it.”

The students have Charlie Irvine and Joe Hopes available but out-half James Humphreys is injured.

Bann coach Rob Logan is hoping his side can bounce straight back after last year’s relegation.

“Our main priority was to regroup after relegation, but from early on in the year we were pleased at having put together a competitive squad and in the latter part of the year there has been genuine competition for places which is great to see,” he said. “The squad has come together and grown into the year.