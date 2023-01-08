The students lead on points difference from Blackrock after the Dubliners drew with Cashel.

Queen’s, missing a number of key personnel due to injury and representative call-ups, had to come from a seven-point deficit against the Braidmen who are eighth in the table after the defeat.

The students got off to the prefect start with winger Simon McMaster going over for an early try which Stuart Martin converted.

Former Ulster prop Kyle McCall scored a try as Ballynahinch sealed a bonus point victory over UCD. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

After some good phase play Ballymena centre Callum Patterson crossed for an unconverted try.

The Braidmen took the lead when smart play between Ross McKay and Simon McWhirter put Josh Drain over for a converted try.

Centre Ben Power got the students’ second try and Martin’s conversion gave Queen’s a 14-12 half-time lead.

Hooker Alexander Clarke barged over from a driving lineout maul with Martin adding the extras.

Backrow Gary Dillon sealed the victory and the bonus point from another lineout maul.

Meanwhile, Armagh closed the gap on Division 1B leaders Buccaneers to a solidary point after a hard fought 13-11 Ulster derby win over Malone at Gibson Park.

Armagh led 5-3 at the break. Hooker Peter Lamb went over for an unconverted try and Malone winger Rory Campbell was on target with a penalty.

Armagh restored their five-point advantage with a penalty from full-back Ryan Purvis.

Malone hooker Declan Moore – who had been released by Ulster – tied the scores with an unconverted try and the Belfast side took the lead with a second Campbell penalty.

Armagh snatched victory deep in injury time as out-half Evan Crummie scored an unconverted try.

Despite picking up a losing bonus point Malone stay rooted to the foot of the table after Banbridge scored four second-half tries to earn a point against Old Wesley at Rifle Park.

Trailing 31-0 at the break flanker Robin Sinton started the Bann fightback with a try which Adam Doherty converted.

Conor Field crossed for the home team and Bann were awarded a penalty try.

Wesley got a try before home hooker Peter Cromie earned Bann a losing bonus point with a fourth try.

At Ballymacarn Park it was a day for the forwards as Ballynahinch secured a 31-25 bonus point win over UCD.

Flanker Bradley Luney and former Ulster prop Kyle McCall each scored tries.

Hinch were awarded two penalties in the second half.

Rainey moved up to third in Division 2B after a hard fought 21-19 win over Dungannon at Hatrick Park.

Ronan McCusker scored two tries, both converted by Scott McLean to give the Old Boys a 14-0 advantage at the turnaround.

Converted tries for Gannon by Ben McCaughey and James McMahon levelled the scores.

Conor Smyth got over for the home team with McLean converting. Gannon had a chance to snatch a draw after a late try but McCaughey’s conversion struck the upright.