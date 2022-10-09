Queen’s had to dig deep in a 36-24 win at Old Crescent to open up a two point cushion in Division 2A while it was more comfortable for Inst as they beat Skerries 43-7 on the road and lead Division 2C by a point from Ulster rivals Bangor.

Queen’s had raced into a 19-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes in Limerick with tries from prop Jack Boal, winger Graham Curtis and backrow Curtis Pollock with Ritchie McMaster converting two.

Crescent hit back with two converted tries before Gary Dillion got Queen’s bonus point try to give the students a 24-14 half-time lead.

Aaron Cairns crossed twice as Ballynahinch beat Shannon on Saturday.

A converted try and a penalty for Crescent tied the scores on 55 minutes and Queen’s had lock Charlie Irvine red-carded on 64 minutes.

Going down to 14 men galvanised the students and tries in the last 10 minutes from winger Johnny Hunter and hooker Alexander Clarke won it for Queen’s.

Inst scored seven tries in Dublin, two from hooker Neil Saulters and one from centre Bevan Prinsloo gave the Shaw’s Bridge side a 15-0 lead at the interval.

Saulters completed his hat-trick after the break, Prinsloo touched down again with lock Ail Burke and scrum half Matthew Keane also crossing, all four second-half tries were converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor clinched a 32-26 win over Ballina while Omagh beat Clonmel 24-13.

Ballynahinch have 10 points from two games in Division 1A.

It was a tight first half at Ballymcarn Park against Shannon. Greg Huntley landed two penalties and converted Bradley Lunney’s try to give Hinch a 13-8 lead at the interval.

Hinch had it all their own way after the break with Aaron Cairns crossing twice. James McCartney and Zac McCall also went over to complete a 41-8 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division 1B Banbridge defeated Old Belvedere 14-13 at Rifle Park.

Armagh lost 15-14 at UCC while Malone went down 41-34 at St Mary’s.