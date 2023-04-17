Queen's celebrate their All-Ireland League promotion. Credit: Queen's Rugby

The students had started the day two points clear of Blackrock but the Dubliner’s last gasp bonus point win against Ballymena meant Queen’s were three points behind when they kicked off in Cork, and after a ropey start which saw Dolphin lead 21-12, Queen’s produced some champagne rugby scoring 87 unanswered points.

Assistant coach DJ Creighton summed up what it means to the club to be playing in Division 1B next season, especially after Queen’s suffered heartbreak in the play-offs 12 months ago.

“We are absolutely delighted it has been a tough journey,” he said. “We had an opportunity to make history and we have done that this year and I’m certainly incredibly proud of the boys and what they have achieved.

"They have been outstanding this season.

“We have worked hard to get here and I think we have thoroughly deserved the reward. It means an awful lot to be in Division 1B.

"Even on Saturday looking around Irish Independent Park some of our loyal supporters who have been with us for years and have followed us through thick and thin it means a lot to them.

"We are really looking forward to the challenge of 1B. I think it is where we deserve to be and we can’t wait for the challenge of playing new teams in a different league.

"It means the world to the club – every supporter in the club is really proud of what the boys have achieved.”

After the injustice of topping the league by 14 points last year and not being promoted after losing in the playoff final Creighton feels the team matured this season

“Last year was incredibly tough and hard to take but one of the big positives to come out of it was there was a real maturity in the group,” he added. “Some boys had to move on but those that stayed showed maturity at stages of the season when they had to.

“Dolphin was another example of that. It was always going to be a tough task going to Cork – it’s always a hard place to go and yes it certainly makes it that bit more enjoyable, and it is a real relief.”