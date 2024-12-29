Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Patience has been a virtue for Rory Telfer as he celebrated his first Ulster start with a vital victory in Galway against Irish rivals Connacht.

The 17-7 win ended a five-game losing streak for Richie Murphy’s side and lifts them into the URC top eight, having started the game in the west 13th after results earlier on Saturday.

Telfer got his first taste of action for the province two years ago in a pre-season friendly again Exeter, since then he has developed his trade at Queen’s and with the Irish U20s.

This season he caught the eye with tries in both pre-season games against Benetton and Exeter, came off the bench against Bordeaux and Munster before getting his run-on debut in Galway.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was great, it was quite scary but exciting at the same time, Mack Hansen was my opposite man, it was really exciting to get out here and do the best we can for the team, we’re just absolutely buzzing to play against players like that,” said Telfer. “I feel great, buzzing, I knew it was going to be a really tough game coming down here, we stuck at it well and are absolutely delighted to get the win.”

Telfer has learned a lot from his first appearance in the white shirt.

“I sort of got a taste for it two years ago coming out of school and then I had a lot of work to do after that with the Irish U20s,” said Telfer. “I enjoyed pre-season training with the seniors, I had a good six weeks and was lucky to get the opportunity in pre-season...I was delighted to get two games and get more exposure with the seniors.

“I think that game two years ago I was straight out of school, so I was quite fresh and it is a big jump up from schoolboy rugby to senior rugby.

“I definitely feel after two years I am a lot more ready and am a lot more comfortable as a player and a person and hopefully get more opportunities.

“There are obviously a lot of players in my position in the senior team, having had U20s and stuff it takes a while to break through, so you just have to be patient, take feedback on board and just take the opportunity when it comes along.

“At the start it can be frustrating then you realise a lot of it is out of your control it is coach’s choices that sort of thing, so I learned that quite early on with the Irish 20s that is not always in your control so you can only focus on what you can control.

“I have focused on that the last couple of years and not even worried about selection.”

Murphy was Telfer’s coach with the Ireland U20s.

“Our U20s year won the grand slam and got to the World Cup final,” he said. “Richie created a great atmosphere and a great squad and he has brought that into Ulster as well, the atmosphere and the environment was really good and it has been very enjoyable.