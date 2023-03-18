As in the semi-final against Wallace, Inst trailed at half-time but scored 12 unanswered points to take a 17-10 lead.

However, a converted Campbell try levelled the match with 11 minutes to go and the trophy looked destined to be shared before Boyd’s late heroics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to be honest...they surprise me with the character they have, there have been so many occasions where I have seen that,” said Kirk. “They surprise me in how much they are willing to commit and put in throughout the year.

RBAI captain Jacob Boyd lifts the Danske Bank Schools' Cup after success over Campbell College

“They have been down a couple of times this year in the cup...against Enniskillen and then Wallace in the semi-final.

"It is just testament to the group and the leaders in the group that they are able to show character at the age of 17 and 18 and have that real belief to stick together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I’m just immensely proud of them.”

It was a 33rd win in the competition for Inst and a first since 2017.

“It is massive for the school, Jacob Boyd was in Year 8 watching Michael Lowry and James Hume winning a Schools’ Cup and I have no doubt Jacob can go on,” said Kirk. “I have no doubt that the boys in Year 8 watching that will be inspired to go on, I think the sense of belonging right across the school gives the boys a sense of wanting to belong when they leave it as well, so it is really positive.

“We’re going to enjoy it, I’m so proud of the boys and their efforts, we know where we want to go as a rugby club within the school, we have a vision and that vision is just not winning the Schools’ Cup, so we have to enjoy right now and look ahead after.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kirk admitted it was a team effort to win the cup, he was pleased with how his big-game players rose to the occasion.

“I think defensively Jacob and Bryn (Ward) were outstanding,” he said. “I thought right across the board there were players that made massive plays and covering tackles, so it certainly was a team effort.

“I thought our nine and 10 controlled the game and exited well, which we didn’t do in the semi-final...so it was really pleasing.

“When you put yourself in a position to take opportunities that is when big players with the ‘X’ factor can step up and deliver and I think they did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain and match-winner Boyd always had the belief.

“With 30 seconds on the board I say to the boys we don’t let them score, give me everything,” he said. “That break down the wing, I couldn’t think of everything else but to push for that try and the thought of winning, just fighting and fighting to gain the metres just to get the try and get the win.

“I looked up saw the gap and thought ‘I’m taking this, no-one is stopping me’.

“Getting the try, it was just amazing...but my first thoughts were for the Campbell boys with the effort they put in and how emotional they would be after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad