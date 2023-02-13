The Belfast school set the tone early in the game with two of their seven tries coming in the first 10 minutes.

Inst exited the competition in the last four a year ago and coach Jamie Kirk feels that experience can drive this team on as they look for a 33rd title.

“I think a lot of them are better for that experience,” he said. “It was a tough one last year but a lot of the team was part of that squad so they have got that experience behind them and they are looking forward to another semi final opportunity.

Methodist College won the Schools' Cup final in 2022 after defeating Campbell College at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

“Our boys have firmly got their feet on the ground. They have the experience of last year, there is a lot of desire, and they are pretty focussed on what they want to do moving forward and it is very much an open Schools’ Cup.”

The coach was happy with the result but despite the scoreline line still think’s there are things to work on before the semi-final clash with Wallace High School.

“You are always a bit nervous going into it but I thought in the first 15 minutes we played in the right areas of the pitch and that gave us the opportunity to get on the scoreboard and build from there so very pleased,” he added.

“Looking at the last match as well travelling down to Enniskillen the first half was very nervous, just keeping them into cup rugby and getting a feel for it and they looked a lot more relaxed against Dromore.

“There are lots of areas that we need to be more clinical and the boys know that as well which is good.

“It gives you something to focus on over the next two weeks and try and improve on.”

Inst have a powerful pack with the likes of Jacob Boyd and Bryn Ward but also showed they like to move the ball wide.

“There is a good balance around the team and there is good trust as well that we can vary up how we play depending on conditions and things like that so it’s a position to be in,” said Kirk.

Wallace made home advantage count in their last eight clash with Coleraine Grammar as the Lisburn school edged a tight encounter 25-17 to set up a semi-final clash with RBAI at Kingspan Stadium on 1st March.

Matthew Crowe, Charlie Beattie and Ben Moore got the tries for Derek Suffern’s side with Beattie adding two conversions and two penalties.

The first semi-final on 28th February is an all-Belfast affair and a repeat of last year’s final as holders Methody take on Campbell College.

Campbell lost the St Patrick’s Day decider 12 months ago to a late penalty and had to negotiate a tricky last eight tie away at Sullivan, running out 36-20 winners.

Matty Booth got a brace of tries with Jake Daley, Cameron Faith, Joe Jeffrey and Sam Boomer also getting a touchdown each while Matt Rae kicked three conversions for Campbell.