Remembering Royal School Armagh's 'Captain Fantastic' John McCall who left legacy as 'an inspirational leader'

Kenny Hooks will return to Ravenhill on Monday, 21 years to the day after coaching Royal School Armagh to Schools’ Cup glory, this time swapping the pressure cooker that is a dugout for the stands where he’ll be cheering on the current crop to create their own piece of history, just like his side did in 2004.

Armagh’s crowning moment, sealed with a 14-5 victory over Campbell College having already dispatched Methody, Inst and Ballymena Academy along the way, ended their 27-year wait for competition glory, but it’s an occasion which Hooks still reflects back on with mixed emotions due to the tragic events that followed their famous triumph in Belfast.

There’s the elation of victory and a sense of pride at delivering success, but there’s also a sadness attached to the glory too with the sudden passing of both captain John McCall and Todd Graham within a matter of months.

Flame-haired McCall, hailed as an “inspirational leader”, was the driving force behind Armagh’s success and proudly held the biggest honour in local schools rugby aloft on March 17, 2004, but less than two weeks later, he passed away aged 18 while playing for Ireland at the U19 World Cup in South Africa as a result of cardiomyopathy – a disease of the heart muscle which often affects young people.

John McCall lifted the Schools' Cup as Royal School Armagh captain just a matter of days before his death aged 18 while playing for Ireland U19 in South Africa. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Royal School Armagh were thrown into further mourning in July 2004 when 17-year-old Graham, another member of the cup-winning squad who had his sights set on studying medicine, died in a car crash in Zambia.

Nicknamed ‘Captain Fantastic’, many believe McCall had the potential to represent Ireland at senior level with Stephen Ferris, who played in the match where his team-mate sadly lost his life, saying “big things were ahead”.

"He very much was an inspirational leader,” reflects Hooks. “He's sadly missed.

"There's still an influence at the school with his father (Ian) on the Board of Governors and his brother James is about Armagh too.

"It was a special time and also a sad time. Todd Graham had another year at school and we possibly could have won it again with Todd.

"He was a very talented guy who planned to go on and do medicine. He was a lovely kid and that's the sadness of the whole thing.

"John McCall was an excellent captain...some schoolboys need to be told what to do, but they didn't.

"They knew the game and were prepared to work beyond the training sessions, doing their own bits and pieces - there was no chasing after them to do weights or train. They wanted to win."

Ethan Allen, who scored one of Armagh’s two tries in the 2004 final, had played alongside McCall from mini-rugby right through to winning the Schools’ Cup together, and says he set the perfect example.

"He was always the captain and leader,” said Allen. “He was an easy guy to follow.

"He did the hard work himself, led from the front, praised you and was always right behind you...I think when I scored my try he was the first guy there lifting me off the ground. He was backing me up if I didn't make the line.

"We were a team full of leaders and John was at the front of it. He was inspirational...he had a calm, determined approach to how he went about things.

"His whole mannerism around school, the way he conducted himself, he left a legacy."

McCall’s memory still lives on at the Royal School Armagh, as does the impact of his achievements after leading the school to their ninth – and most recent – Schools’ Cup crown.

Experiencing the ecstasy of victory and then helping each other through some of their toughest moments means the 2004 squad maintain a special bond and Hooks will always fondly remember McCall.

"He was 100% committed and a very talented individual,” he said. “It would have been interesting to see if things hadn't gone the way they did what he could have done and achieved.

"You never know with it being such a challenging and competitive area, but he certainly had all the skills and the desire to (play for Ulster and Ireland). He had all the credentials.

"You realise that rugby itself isn't the be-all and end-all. He's still fondly remembered in school and it's quite emotional at times.