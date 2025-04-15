Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richie Murphy feels Ulster need at least three wins from their remaining four matches to make the United Rugby Championship play-off and qualify for Europe’s premier competition next season.

Three consecutive domestic victories have propelled Ulster up to sixth place in table before Saturday night’s dauting task of travelling to the Aviva Stadium to face league leaders Leinster.

“We've got four games, if you won three games you'd definitely be in the top tier; if you two of those, you've still got a chance of getting into the top eight, it just depends,” said Murphy. “Going away to Leinster, it's something we're really looking forward to, the challenge it brings...it's probably the toughest place in European rugby, maybe world rugby, the way they're playing.”

Ulster were languishing 14th before putting together a run of three URC wins, two with bonus points.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“We've been more consistent with our selection over the last four games than we have been all year, a lot of that due to injury,” said Murphy. “That's been good, a slight shift in how we were trying to play in terms of not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves, just making sure we're concentrating on the game ahead of us...I think that's helped the players.

"In relation to the Bordeaux game, we look back on that with a little bit of regret...some really good rugby but we gave them some really soft scores and those are the areas we really have to improve.”

Leinster have lost only game all season and scored 114 points without reply in their two Champions Cup fixtures.

“We're prepared to go down and win the game, we think we've a few areas we can go after no matter who's playing, so we've trained that over the last couple of days,” he said. “We have a clear plan going into the game so it's up to us to see can we implement that plan and put them under some pressure down there.”

“Physically, Leinster have been really impressive how they impose themselves on opposition like Harlequins, like Glasgow, to nil two teams like that is pretty incredible.”

Cormac Izuchukwu, Werner Kok and Jude Postlewaite are all available for Ulster, with James Hume out.

“You're talking about how much they're an international team,” said Murphy. “Are they better than Ireland?

"It doesn't really matter, at the level that we're playing at they're the best team in our league.

“James has picked up a back problem on his return, the last few weeks he's been battling with it so the right decision is to take him out and get him right and that's what we're trying to do.

“Jude coming back gives us a replacement for him, which is great...Jude has had a very good season, has been very consistent in the games he's played.