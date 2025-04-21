Richie Murphy sets out Ulster points target for URC play-offs
Defeat to Leinster on Saturday has put Ulster 10th in the standings – three points outside the crucial top-eight target.
With the Sharks coming to Belfast this weekend before away tests at Munster and Edinburgh, Murphy is playing the numbers game in anticipation of a big finish.
Murphy’s “it definitely is” response when asked if the season’s closing home fixture on Saturday night must be considered ‘must win’ served to highlight the high stakes.
"It's very hard to know what you need to get into the top eight but 47 or 48 points will probably do it,” said Murphy, as reported by BBC Sport NI. "We're on 37 at the moment, so we'd be pretty happy with 10 or 11 points.
"Whether that be three wins or picking up a couple of bonus points, it's going to be very tight."
Ulster entered the away date in Dublin against runaway leaders Leinster off three consecutive league wins, as a result, climbing up the standings to sixth.
Now, following the weekend 41-17 reverse, Ulster must regroup – with injury concerns part of Murphy’s preparations.
Backs Stuart McCloskey, Stewart Moore and Michael Lowry all came out of Dublin with injury concerns, along with reports of issues for props Callum Reid and Andrew Warwick plus hooker Rob Herring.
"We always said we would take each game as it comes," Murphy told BBC Sport NI. "Our big worry is what state our troops are going to be in.
"I know they will bounce back mentally and we can physically freshen them up, but it's just where we sit with injuries."
