The 26-year-old, who marked his senior debut in September 2016 by scoring two tries against the Dragons, has made 64 appearances for Ulster since progressing from the academy.

Former RBAI and Methody pupil Lyttle has registered two tries to date this season for an Ulster side that sit third in the United Rugby Championship table and reached the European Champions Cup last-16 before being defeated 30-15 by Leinster.

"This will be my last season with Ulster Rugby,” Lyttle posted on his social media. “This comes with great sadness as playing for my home province has always been a dream of mine.

Rob Lyttle in action for Ulster against La Rochelle

"I've enjoyed my eight years here, and have so many people to thank for helping me along the way.

"Firstly, everyone present in the physio and Athletic Performance Department for helping keep me fit and rehabbing me back from my injuries.

"Secondly, all the coaches past and present for giving me the opportunity to play and the tools to improve me as a player.

"Thirdly, the players. I have been extremely lucky to have played with some seriously talented players, and even better lads.

"I've got to travel the world playing the game I love with some of my best friends, and have got to play with childhood heroes who have now become great friends.

"My final thank you is to my family. Mum and dad for giving me the best possible chance of pursuing my dream growing up.

"To my wife Natalie, for being my rock through all the ups and downs professional sport throws at you, and always putting things into perspective for me. I love you so much.

"And lastly to my kids, Micah and Charlene, who are my biggest joy. I'm do grateful you both got to see me play in an Ulster shirt.

"I'm so thankful to God that playing for Ulster was part of his plan for my life. I'm excited for what the future holds.