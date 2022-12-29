The triumph in Galway snapped a three-game losing streak and moved Dan McFarland’s side up to third in the United Rugby Championship table.

Ulster are four points behind second-placed Stormers and 12 points adrift of the leaders Leinster, although they have played a game less than Leo Cullen’s side.

Last season Ulster finished third which meant, after beating Sunday’s opponents Munster at Kingspan Stadium in the quarter-final, they faced a long trek to South Africa for a semi-final against the Stormers, which was lost in injury time.

Ulster's Rob Lyttle

Ulster need to finish in the top two secure a home last-four clash.

With Munster in Belfast on New Year’s Day and then a trip to Benetton before returning to Europe, Lyttle is expecting two wins in the next couple of league games.

Munster are 11th, having lost six times already in the domestic competition this season, while the Italians have tasted defeat in five of their 10 outings.

“We should always be winning at home, and I suppose Treviso away is a game we should be winning as well,” said the winger. “We have high expectations on ourselves and I know we have been going through a rough patch but those expectations don’t change.

“Munster have definitely turned the corner and they are picking up momentum and we know the way we finished that Connacht game is not going to be good enough to beat Munster.

"But we know what our best can be and if we are at that at all I have no doubt we can do the job.”

It has been a frustrating season for Lyttle - he has only made four starts for Ulster, including the last two games – and has scored two tries.

When out of the Ulster matchday squad, Lyttle has been playing for his club Banbridge beside brother Max.

Lyttle has enjoyed his time at Rifle Park and feels the All Ireland League still has a part to play in helping professional players.

“I love getting back and playing for Banbridge,” said Lyttle. “My brother plays there, a lot of my friends play there.

"I enjoy getting back there and just getting game time at a decent level is good.

“It is not as fast-paced...but physicality it is up there.

"I can answer for some of the bigger guys, maybe the forwards think physically it is quite easy.

“I find it very useful to keep fit and ticking over during the season if you are not getting any games for Ulster.

“It is frustrating, obviously I would like to play more but that is not up to me.

"I suppose that is credit to the depth we have and the players we have, I’ll just keep doing my best to get picked.

"Getting selected isn’t up to me so I’ll just keep doing the best I can to get selected.

“Do all I can when I get a chance to play but also my best in training to prepare other guys.

"There is no point walking around all annoyed and huffing.