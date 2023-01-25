Dan McFarland’s side secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions Cup with a vital victory last Saturday over Sale Sharks.

Three defeats in their last four league games means Ulster have slipped to fourth in the table, seven points behind the South Africans who are second, and 16 points behind leaders Leinster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster lost to Munster in their last home league game and have not suffered back-to-back domestic defeats in Belfast since 2010.

Ulster's Rob Lyttle is hoping for a winning return to domestic action in the United Rugby Championship against The Stormers.

Winger Rob Lyttle is hoping the side can carry the momentum of last Saturday’s victory against Sale into the league against the Stormers, who ended Ulster’s season last year in the semi-final.

“Last week means nothing unless we don’t back it up this week, so it’s about building momentum and that starts with winning another game this weekend,” said Lyttle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a very big game, we want that home semi-final and we know how difficult it was last year going away, so that’s what we’re aiming for.

“It boosts the confidence and we owe the Stormers one so I’m looking forward to this weekend, and we get a wee break after which is also much-needed, so hopefully [we can claim] a big win and have a couple of days off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the vital victory over Sale, Lyttle said: “I thought we’d deserved it off the back of hard work… just the work we’ve put in over the course of the year and not just the week gone by there, I thought we deserved to win after the work we put in.”

Lyttle has scored three tries from six starts this season and with Jacob Stockdale in Ireland camp and Rob Baloucoune out injured with a hamstring injury, the 26-year-old is hoping to add to his tally against the South Africans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very important every chance you get to put your best foot forward, but we have a good squad as a whole and whenever those guys go away to Ireland camp it’s great and we want more guys to go,” he said.

“I know how Rob Baloucoune and Jacob are world class so I know I’m not naïve enough to think I’m above them, so I try to give it a crack and my best when I get the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a back you’re greedy for more tries so if me scoring tries helps the team then that’s what I’ll do.”

After playing 10 consecutive games Ulster will get a break after Friday night and Lyttle knows it is important to finish on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s what I’m looking to do, finish this block of games for the team and on the right foot for myself,” he said.

Ulster and the Stormers have met twice, with the South African’s winning both games in Cape Town narrowly last season .

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the season game they just pipped us, and in the semi-final, we definitely owe them one,” said Lyttle.

“We’ll have to kick well and kick tactically and not kick loose ball at them, as that’s what they feed off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad