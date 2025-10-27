​Robert Baloucoune sent a timely reminder to Ireland management with his hat-trick of tries for Ulster in Johannesburg against the Lions.

The winger, who has been plagued by injury over the past couple of seasons, hasn’t won an international cap since scoring a try against Fiji in the autumn of 2022.

Baloucoune – with four caps - has been selected in the Ireland A panel, with nine other Ulster players, for the upcoming fixture with Spain during the autumn window.

Baloucoune’s three tries at Ellis Park came during Ulster’s first defeat of the season as they went down 49-31 against the Lions.

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune finished with a try treble against the Lions at Ellis Park.(Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

And, despite his own personal performance, the winger was disappointed with the reversal.

“I’m obviously gutted with the result, especially after our result against the Sharks last week,” said Baloucoune. “We wanted to leave here with 10 points but that wasn’t the case.

“I think we showed again what this team is building on by the performances that we are putting out there.

"And it was just a shame that we didn’t get the result.

“The boys are pretty drained from that game...really tough conditions and something that we are not used to.

“There is still optimism for the future and the rest of this season with the performances that we have already put out.

“We are already looking forward to Treviso back at home and we will be looking to put out another performance.”

Baloucoune had only scored three times in the last two seasons and was glad to get off the mark in this campaign.

“The first try kind of got me into the game and settled,” he said. “Because I was a bit nervous going back into this game because I have been kind of in and out over the last year.

“It is definitely good for my confidence.

"And I am really enjoying being part of this team and the way that we are playing.

"And that is a result of me getting tries against the Lions.

The winger only managed two Ulster appearances last season - but he feels he is getting back to his best.

“I have obviously done a lot of work behind the scenes in pre-season," he said after the Ulster loss. “I’m just trying to get a run of games and getting used to being back out on the pitch.

"And I’m really looking forward to what has to come.”

Baloucoune is hoping to make the most of his Ireland A call-up.

“It was definitely surprising to see my name in the selection,” he said. “But it is another very good opportunity for me to take.

"And I’m really looking forward to getting back involved in the set-up.

“I think it is a great opportunity, especially with all the lads...10 of the boys are there.

“It is a great opportunity for everyone going and I’m really looking forward to getting back into that sort of mix."

The defeat at Ellis Park leaves Ulster fifth in the league table as the URC takes a month’s break for the Autumn Internationals.