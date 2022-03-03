Robert Lyttle has no qualms over hectic Ulsterprogramme

It was meant to be a relatively quiet international window for Ulster but with the Connacht and Leinster games postponed at Christmas, Dan McFarland’s side have had their workload doubled during the spring championship.

Full-back Robert Lyttle is grateful for the chance to get some game time. His season has been curtailed by injury and on his return he has had the unenviable task of trying to oust in-form players like Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy from the Ulster back three.

“It is good for guys that aren’t getting a regular chance to get a go and it is a good chance to see how good a squad you have, and the depth you have,” said Lyttle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster's Robert Lyttle.

“Some teams struggle when guys are away at internationals.

“I feel it is a period that Ulster do very well [in] because of the depth we have. I think it is good to have games over the Six Nations. On a personal level it is a chance to get a run out but it also a chance to see how deep your squads are.”

Ulster face Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Lyttle said: “It is nice to get home and hopefully the weather will be better than the last time we played.

“Playing at home is always a special experience. We have two games now then we are in South Africa... that is us very much into the business end of the season and the guys are excited about it.”

---------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.