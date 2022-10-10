Roddy Grant is relishing Ulster road trip to South Africa

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant

Dan McFarland’s side lost both league games on their mini tour to the Stormers and the Bulls.

Ulster returned to South Africa for the URC semi-final and came unstuck against the Stormers again.

The side fly out to South Africa today for games against the Lions and Sharks.

Forwards coach Roddy Grant isn’t expecting anything different from Ulster’s previous trips to the Rainbow Nation, where they will again have to cope with altitude (Lions game), the heat and the physical challenge.

“I suppose what I have been saying to the forwards, it’s so competitive now in the URC, whether you are home or away, all the teams are competitive,” said Grant. “Team-wise, forwards-wise, really good teams, really good packs, the South African influence is obviously there, pack-wise and physicality-wise.

“You have the added dimension of travel to a different country.

"So that’s really exciting as well.

“I think the mindset nowadays...pro sport is about preparing and performance.

"You prepare every week to play and win a title whether it is Italy, France, England - you prepare to win.

“I don’t think it is too much of a difference.

"It is a good opportunity to be somewhere different.”

First up for Ulster are the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The South Africa side has made a similar start to the season as Ulster, winning three and losing one of their opening four matches.

“The results speak for themselves,” said Grant. “The Lions have beaten good teams...Edinburgh away at the weekend, third one away from home, they have done a lot of travelling and still managed to beat them.

“So it will be a big challenge.

"They definitely are better than they were last season, they look to have done a lot of good things in pre-season.

“They got quite a few new players in, especially in the backline.

“A big physical pack, they are mauling a fair bit, good set piece, so it is going to be a big challenge.

“Ellis Park as well...not many teams go there and win.

"I think there were only two last season in Edinburgh and Connacht, so it is a big challenge and we are up for it.”

Grant was pleased with the team’s weekend response from the Leinster defeat against the Ospreys.

“We managed to get a bit more punch and physicality and control of the game in the second half,” he said. “That was a big focus coming in.

"We knew Ospreys would be physical.

“So we trained well and started the game well.

"Getting points early always helps and the way we got them was good.

“They are a good team.

"They are missing a few of their guys as well.

"But we knew, equally, if front line guys are out, then the next guys are chomping at the bit.”

