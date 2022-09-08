Roddy Grant putting faith in gains for David McCann off added Ulster gametime

The 22-year-old has already captained his province at A level and skippered Ireland at U19 and U20 levels, plus was upgraded to his first senior professional contract earlier this year.

McCann missed last week’s friendly win over Exeter and will get his first run out of the season as Ulster conclude their pre-season preparations away to Glasgow tomorrow night.

“He’s done really well, he’s worked really hard on his game,” said Grant. “In my opinion, it’s just time in the saddle.

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Your body gets hardened over time, you get more physical if you do some things really well, you need to do it often and as much as possible.”

“That comes with time in the saddle, it comes with experience, hopefully, the more he’s in the system and playing the better he’ll get.

“I’m not necessarily saying he needs to get way bigger or put weight on...but I do believe bodies get hardened and coming from school to men’s rugby, it’s just different.

“He’s worked hard, he’s looked good over pre-season, obviously he had a niggle last week but we’re looking forward to seeing him against Glasgow.

“It’s a competitive back row and I’m a big believer in a blend in the combination...it’s what fits a game, how guys fit together.

“He gives us a different dynamic from the other guys we’ve got.”

Sean Reffell, a summer recruit from Saracens, was a number of players in an Ulster shirt to make an eye-catching debut against Exeter.

“Sean did well, he had some good moments, he had some good breakdown steals,” said Grant. “That’s what we knew he’d do, we know what he’s like, we signed him on what we know of him and that’s certainly his strength.

“That defensive jackal side.

“We’re pleased with where he was and, like anyone, you’re never going to be optimal in that first pre-season game.

“Hopefully, we’ll get more out of him and I’m sure he’d say the same.

“Match fitness, getting used to the team, used to the squad...but we’re pleased with where he came in.”

With Duane Vermeulen on South Africa duty and the Irish internationals being slowly integrated back into the squad, Glasgow represents the last chance for players to put their hand up for selection against Connacht in the league opener next week.

“It allows more guys to get time in the saddle and other guys to lead more.” said Grant. “The younger guys all get to train more...Harry Sheridan, the ripple effect there is massive.

“You miss a couple, take the locks, you’re missing ‘Treadders’ (Kieran Treadwell) and ‘Hendy’ (Iain Henderson), you’re two guys down.

“Other guys come in, Frank (Bradshaw-Ryan) is in - that’s one, you get some of the Academy guys..Joe Hopes.

“They then get a shot in training that they potentially wouldn’t have had before.

“This time of year, it’s a great thing that we have so many guys away, especially the guys who won a tour in New Zealand.

“Rob Herring, ‘Hendy’, ‘Treadders’, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney...that’s a sprinkling across the whole pack who have won a tour in New Zealand, that’s awesome.

“They have to get up to speed pretty quick to match guys who have had a block of hard graft and have been working hard.