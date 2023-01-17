Against Munster, with the clock in the red, Ulster conceded a try and Ben Healy knocked over the winning conversion.

In Benetton it was a penalty by the Italians four minutes from the end that proved enough to snatch victory.

And last Saturday, in La Rochelle, the game was in the 81st minute when the French forwards barged over to earn a 7-3 triumph.

Dave Ewers will join Ulster from Exeter Chiefs

Questions have been raised whether it has been physical or mental fatigue that has seen Ulster surrender leads in three consecutive weeks.

“If we had the answers, we would have hopefully had three wins in the last three weeks,” reasoned Grant. “It is so complex but I suppose that is the job of a coach...if it is a loss or a win you analyse it as to why it was that way.

“Whether it is win or lose, there is a lot that goes into it...momentum, decision-making, errors, physicality and mentality.

"In general, it is probably a combination of it all.

“When things are going for you, you probably end up on one side of the fence, there are multiple things but it is always easy to focus on the last 60 seconds as opposed to the whole performance that puts you in that spot.”

Grant admits Ulster have been trying to replicate the closing stages of matches as they look to avoid a seventh defeat in eight games and clinch a place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup with a victory over Sale at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.

“We have been trying all season different scenarios and highlighting different scenarios in training,” he said. “A bit of pressure at training, focus points and breaking things down, so we have (been preparing) and, hopefully, we’ll see the benefits.”

Ulster have confirmed the signing of loose forward David Ewers from Exeter and Grant believes his fellow Zimbabwean, who stands at 6ft 4 and weighs over 19-and-half stone, will have a big impact in Belfast.

“I believe the game has changed where you need powerful big guys now,” he said. “Ten years ago the big, big guys were not necessarily as powerful, now they are big powerful guys.

"And that is what teams need regardless of who you produce or not in your region or club.

“You look at all the teams that are going well they have got powerful big guys.

"So it is really exciting to get these big, powerful guys playing in...not just heavy, slow, sluggish-type guys.

“Dave will bring a bit of everything...size, power, experience.

"He is coming from a good culture at Exeter and it will be nice to have another southern African accent as well.

“He will bring everything.

"He is a big player, a load of experience.

"And, by all accounts, an exceptional person and a good bloke.”