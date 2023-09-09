Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Farrell’s men have topped the global rankings for more than a year following last summer’s historic series success in New Zealand.

Ireland begin the World Cup on Saturday afternoon against underdogs Romania seeking to stretch their national-record winning run to 14 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Six Nations Grand Slam champions defeated Italy, England and Samoa in their warm-up matches but, as head coach Farrell experimented with his squad, did not fully convince.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony says the Six Nations champions have a big target on their back going into the World Cup

O’Mahony, who will line up at openside flanker in Bordeaux, feels Ireland can benefit from the trio of disjointed displays as they bid to prolong their impressive run of results.

“We’ve missed a few beats certainly over the last few weeks but I think a lot of it has been good for us,” he said.

“Not that we needed a reality check but it’s just been a reminder, which is great before a World Cup, that teams are going to be at their very, very best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And particularly now that we are world number one we’ve a big target on our back. There’s no point in putting it otherwise.

“Every team you play is going to be at their very best to try and knock you over and I think it was a good reminder for us over the last few weeks of the different types of games and the way to approach them.”

Munster back-rower O’Mahony is at his third World Cup following quarter-final exits to Argentina in 2015 and New Zealand in 2019.

Ireland were also world number one ahead of going to Japan under Joe Schmidt four years ago but had held the position for only a matter of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the biggest stage of all for us that we can get to, I’d argue with most people over that,” said O’Mahony.

“It’s where you want to be, it’s the cycle of every international team who’s trying to play in the World Cup or who wants to be in the World Cup.

“Four years we’ve been planning this, the management team.

“We’ve been very vocal about how we’ve designed the last couple of years based on getting to this point using all those experiences that we’ve gone through over the last couple, three years, to best effect here and how we can use them in our performances over the next few weeks.