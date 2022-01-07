Sam Carter taking heart from Ulster form

The forwards face another huge challenge tomorrow night as they travel to Thomond Park to face a Munster side looking to breathe new life into their United Rugby Championship campaign.

Lock Sam Carter, capped 16 times by Australia, believes the victories against three of Europe’s big guns have started to earn Ulster’s pack respect.

“They are three big packs and three tough packs to play, that is not why we are doing it - we are doing it to win and we want to create an environment here where we have a winning culture and play stunning rugby as a team,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster's Sam Carter. Photo by John Dickson / Dicksondigital

“Any news we can create is a bonus but it also puts a target on your head as well so it is something that we have to live up to.

“The rent is due every week and you have to live up to that expectation and keep putting those performances on, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

Carter joined Ulster in 2019 from the ACT Brumbies and has been impressed with the work Ulster’s forwards have on and off the field.

“I reckon it is a little bit of everything,” he said.

“A couple of years ago when I first came in we were good but we really didn’t have the reputation of being one of those big packs around Europe.

“A lot of work has gone into that, a lot of honesty in review meetings and preview meetings and just a lot of hard work.”

It has been seven years since Ulster have won at Thomond Park and Carter knows the forward battle will be paramount.

“They pride themselves on their set-piece and their physicality around the breakdown, especially down in Limerick - that’s a tough task for us,” he said.

“But for where we want to be and what we want to create as our own marker, these are the packs that you have to go up against and play your best footy. We hadn’t won in Leinster in a number of years, we hadn’t won in Clermont and we were able to knock-off those two.”

----------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.