Winger Jacob Stockdale will come up against two of his former mentors this afternoon as Ulster travel to the Scarlets looking to cement their place in the top eight of the United Rugby Championship.

The Welsh region are coached by Dwayne Peel and Jared Payne but it has been a poor season at Parc y Scarlets as the Llanelli-based side sit 14th in the table. In addition, they have the second worst defensive record in the league and have lost 13 of their last 14 games in all competitions.

However, Stockdale knows Peel and Payne - who were both on the coaching ticket at Kingspan Stadium - are capable of plotting an upset against Ulster.

“They were both big influences. I think Jared particularly, it’s no secret how good a coach he is defensively and you know whenever he was here I was one of many players who benefited underneath him in terms of developing our game,” Stockdale said.

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale is looking forward to the battle away against Scarlets this afternoon

“Peely on the other hand was also a very good attack coach and encouraged you to play a lot ,so I think they are both really talented coaches but they’re not maybe getting the performances that they want right now but that doesn’t mean they’re not capable of coaching players to deploy big games when they need to.

“They are two guys who know our team inside out and know the brand of rugby we like to play so I think they’ll have a few of our cards marked in a way.

“Scarlets have obviously struggled this season, but they still have a good quality squad and talented forwards in terms of their carrying and the backs if you give them a sniff they’ll take it, they don’t kick much and will play from anywhere so they are a dangerous side to play against.

“We’re going to have to be on it make sure we don’t let them do that.”

As well as wanting to help Ulster to the URC play-offs and Champions Cup qualification, Stockdale is eyeing Ireland’s summer tour to world champions South Africa but knows he must improve his try-scoring rate of just three in his last 12 outings.

He added: “That definitely is a goal of mine, whether it happens or not is to a certain degree out of my control, but I suppose I can put myself in a favourable position playing well out here and that’s all I can do.

“It can be frustrating and when you’re not scoring you have to look to other parts of your game where you really have to hone in on, whether that’s being really good at the breakdown or really good in the air or be a strong kicking option, you end up having to focus on the things that maybe people don’t see.

“There are definitely positives you can take out of that whenever things aren’t quite going your way.

“Any time I go into camp I definitely feel I progress as a player and it’s really frustrating to not get the game time, but at the same time, it’s an opportunity to go down and get better and go into train with lads who are at the top of their game and be part of that culture.

“Any time I’ve gone into camp I’ve felt I’ve come out of it in a really good headspace and confident and I think it does translate onto the pitch but I would like to push on and get a few games again.

“It’s been an up and down season and to be honest I’m really happy with where I am, and I feel I’ve been playing well and putting in good performances and scoring a few tries which is I suppose always the main goal as a winger.”

Scarlets versus Ulster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets, Saturday 11 May, 3 05pm, BKT United Rugby Championship, Round 16 (live on Premier Sports and URC.tv).

(15-9) Mike Lowry, Ethan McIlroy, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Scott Wilson, Kieran Treadwell, Alan O’Connor (C), Cormac Izuchukwu, David McCann, Nick Timoney.