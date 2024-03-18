RBAI coach Jamie Kirk is getting ready for the Schools' Cup final. (Photo by Instonians RFC)

Kirk believes the tradition of the cup is ingrained throughout the school.

“We’re excited with the opportunity that we have got and the main focus is making sure we are in the best place to put a performance in for that,” said Kirk. “Rugby is in the identity of the boys that go to Inst, right throughout the school you can see that connection the boys have to the school rugby club and the school...and I think that really is a strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There have been examples of it during the last few weeks, the first XV boys were at the under 14s’ tournament, helping to organise it and encouraging the boys.

“There were boys from last year at the Year 8 tournament at BRA, second XV cup, Medallion Shield...there is no questions asked when there is a team in a game, that is meaningful.

“I think that is just an example of the culture...deep-rooted and right across the school and certainly the power of that connection can’t be underestimated.

"We will certainly look to harness that and use it in performances, that is probably one of the big rocks to start...we are very lucky that we have a lot of committed coaches and staff members who want to bring the best for the boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirk is preparing his side to play in whatever weather has set in by kick-off.

“The conditions in the final will play a big factor in the game and that is where you just don’t want to have one plan of attack,” he said. “You have to be able to make sure you can play the conditions.

“Credit to Ballymena they were able to execute their game plan in the semi-final with great accuracy. We got better weather and we were pleased with some aspects of our game but, at the same time, we have done a lot of reviewing and there are areas that we feel we didn’t show as well in.

“It is certainly not the case that we feel the semi-final was a complete performance, we have had a lot of work to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lineout has been one place Inst have looked vulnerable on their cup run.

“There is always a focus on set piece, it is an exciting challenge for the boys coming up against a team that prides itself on set piece,” he said. “We have talked about it as a squad and they will hold each other accountable of making sure at the set piece they nail their individual role.

"And if we get that right I think it is going to be an exciting battle up front.”

Inst are defending champions and Kirk wants the squad to draw on the experiences of 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Probably for the off-pitch stuff there is that little bit of familiarity and experience with trail and error of what worked last year in the preparation and what we could have done better,” he said. “In that aspect it does give you some experience and gives you an opportunity to reflect upon how best the boys can perform on the day.