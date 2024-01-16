Seven Ulster players have been named in Richie Murphy’s Ireland squad for the U20 Six Nations Championship.

Henry Walker (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Josh Stevens (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) and Rory Ellerby (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) are part of the 31-man panel for the tournament.

Ireland open their Championship away in France before back-to-back home matches at Musgrave Park against Italy on Friday, 9 February (Kick-off 7.15pm) and Wales on Friday, 23 February (Kick-off 7.15pm).

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with England at The Recreation Ground in Bath on Friday, 8 March (Kick-off 7.15pm), before concluding the Championship against Scotland in Cork on Friday, 15 March (Kick-off 7pm).

Pictured at today’s announcement is (L-R) Jack Murphy, Enda McDonagh PwC Ireland Managing Partner, Evan O’Connell, IRFU President Greg Barrett, Joe Hopes, Under 20 Head Coach Richie Murphy and Hugh Gavin

The Ireland squad have been building towards the Six Nations through a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, while Challenge Matches against Italy, Munster Development and Leinster Development over the Christmas period have aided preparations.

Murphy also confirmed his coaching staff for the 2024 Championship, with Willie Faloon (Defence and Lineout) and Aaron Dundon (Scrum and Contact Coach) continuing in their roles and former Ireland international Ian Keatley joining the team as Backs Coach.

“We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations,” Murphy said.

“We as coaches have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against France, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”

The squad includes five players who were involved in last year’s Grand Slam-winning campaign and second place finish at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Munster second row Evan O’Connell has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against France at Stade Maurice David on Saturday, 3 February (KO 8:10pm).

