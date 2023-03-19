News you can trust since 1737
Six Nations in numbers as Ireland clinch Grand Slam honours

Ireland held off France to win the Six Nations Grand Slam and captain Johnny Sexton broke a championship record in a battling 29-16 bonus-point victory over 14-man England in Dublin on Saturday.

By Tom White, PA
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT

Ireland’s previous Grand Slams – in 1948, 2009 and 2018 – had been clinched in Belfast, Cardiff and London respectively.

Here, we take a look at the key numbers from this year’s tournament.

15 – Ireland’s title win is their 15th overall and their fourth since the Six Nations era began in 2000.

Johnny Sexton and Ireland celebrated a Grand Slam triumph in Dublin on Saturday after victory over England.
3 – They have now won three Six Nations Grand Slams, following their successes in 2009 and 2018. They also won a Five Nations slam in 1948.

566 – Ireland fly-half Sexton became the championship’s all-time record points scorer, passing predecessor Ronan O’Gara’s mark of 557 with the first of his nine against England in his final appearance in the competition before retirement.

66 – Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones passed Brian O’Driscoll’s second-ranked total of 65 appearances in the competition but remains short of former Italy captain Sergio Parisse’s record of 69.

5 – France’s Damian Penaud was 2023’s leading try-scorer.

3 – Blair Kinghorn’s three tries against Italy brought up Scotland’s first Six Nations hat-trick since Kinghorn himself achieved the feat in 2019’s equivalent fixture. He is only the eighth player with multiple hat-tricks in the Six Nations or its previous incarnations.

84 – France’s Thomas Ramos was the leading points scorer with 84, fully 49 clear of his nearest challenger Sexton and only five off the all-time record.

91 – This season’s record overall try tally, beating the 84 in 2019.

18 – Italy have now taken the wooden spoon in 18 of their 24 Six Nations campaigns.

135/18 – Points and tries conceded by England, beating their worst records in a Six Nations campaign of 121 points in 2021 and 13 tries in 2019. Their 53-10 defeat to France was also their heaviest in the championship’s history.

100 – Scotland’s Stuart Hogg, Wales’ Taulupe Faletau and England’s Dan Cole reached a century of caps for their respective nations during this year’s tournament.

Johnny SextonSix NationsIrelandFranceEngland