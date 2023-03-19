It comes 75 years after Ireland’s inaugural Grand Slam was delivered in Belfast in the second season after rugby resumed after the Second War World.

The first Grand Slam in 1948 was achieved by beating Wales 6-3 at Ravenhill. All four games were tight affairs back in the day when a try was only worth three points.

Not only was 1948 unique as being the country’s first Grand Slam, Ireland had to travel to France and England in the opening two rounds.

Johnny Sexton, the Ireland captain, holds the Six Nations trophy as Ireland celebrate their Grand Slam victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

Queen’s scrum-half Ernie Strathdee made his international debut at Stade Cololombes on New Year’s Day against the French.

Another debutant, Jim McCarthy, got one of Ireland’s three tries. Paddy Reid and Barney Mullen also crossed, with the latter adding two conversions.

Twickenham was the next port of call and Ireland escaped with an 11-10 victory.

Jack Kyle was at his brilliant best as he controlled the game from out-half.

Kyle got a try as did another Queen’s medical student, Bill McKay and Des McKee, with Mullan converting one.

McKay, McCarthy and Des O’Brien formed arguably Ireland’s greatest backrow. They started 14 Five Nations together – Ireland won 10, drew one and lost three.

At Twickenham Ireland had to survive a nervy finish after England winger Dicky Guest intercepted a Kyle past and went the length of the pitch to score and make it 11-10.

Recalling the game Kyle stated: “The final whistle was the sweetest sound I ever heard on a rugby field, we'd won – my mistake hadn't cost us.”

Kyle and captain Karl Mullen got the tries as Scotland were beat 6-0 to set up a showdown with Wales in Belfast.

Official records show 30,000 people crammed into Ravenhill and it was estimated 100,000 could have attended if the venue was big enough.

Ireland’s gameplan was simple, play through the pack and let Kyle – who had earned the moniker of The Ghost because of the way he glided past defenders – weave his magic.

Captain Karl Mullen give his now legendary battle cry as Ireland lined up to leave the dressing room: ‘This is it boys, boot, bollock and bite’.

Everything was going to plan for Ireland when a typical Kyle break and long pass put winger Barney Mullan over for a try to give the home side a 3-0 lead.

However, Wales centre Bleddyn Williams crossed the whitewash with a superb individual try to level the half-time score.

John Chris Daly (JC) – Ireland’s loose head prop – got the game’s winning try.

There was pandemonium at the final whistle, Daly had the shirt ripped off his back as he was carried off the pitch.

There were six Ulster men on their home pitch to clinch that first Grand Slam.

As well as Kyle Strathdee and McKay, Malone’s Jimmy Nelson was in the second row, McKee played at North and Collegians’ Albert McConnell packed down in the front row with Daly and Mullen.

