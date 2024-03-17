Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although back-to-back Grand Slams eluded them following defeat against England at Twickenham, Ireland ended five points clear of a chasing pack led by France.

Here, the PA news agency selects its team of the tournament.

15: Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

Ireland's Bundee Aki is one of the Six Nations champions most consistent players

Although the Ireland full-back missed two games because of injury, he was still a class apart in that position. A major attacking threat who also never flinched in defence.

The Scotland wing claimed a stunning try hat-trick in his team’s Calcutta Cup victory over England.

13: Juan Ignacio Brex (Italy)

Claimed successive player of the match awards in Italy’s victories over Scotland and Wales as he forged an outstanding centre pairing with Tommaso Menoncello for the resurgent Azzurri.

12: Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Another huge shift from one of Ireland’s most consistent players, who brought watertight defence and attacking power in abundance. An inspiration to those around him.

11: James Lowe (Ireland)

An outstanding kicking game, brilliant positional work and try-scoring prowess make him the complete package.

10: Jack Crowley (Ireland)

It seemed that replacing retired fly-half Johnny Sexton would be Ireland’s biggest challenge this season, but 24-year-old Crowley stepped up in magnificent fashion, barely putting a foot wrong.

9: Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

There is an effortless ease and quality about everything Ireland’s immaculate scrum-half does. He dictates the tempo, drives the forwards relentlessly and was once again hugely influential.

1: Andrew Porter (Ireland)

The tough-as-teak loosehead prop provided a strong scrummaging foundation, while his work around the pitch was of its usual high standard. Scored a try in title-clinching victory over Scotland.

2: Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

Ireland’s livewire hooker maintained top-end performance levels that have become his trademark. Scored five tries to finish as the tournament’s equal top try-scorer with Van der Merwe.

3: Uini Atonio (France)

It proved to be an erratic Six Nations campaign for France, but juggernaut prop Atonio made a consistent impact at scrum-time.

4: Maro Itoje (England)

The Saracens lock soared to exceptional heights during a memorable win against Ireland, and there are few who can match him when he is on his game.

5: Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

A world-class forward with set-piece mastery, his work in disrupting opposition lineouts proved particularly impressive.

6: Caelan Doris (Ireland)

Has a commanding on-pitch presence as a natural leader in everything he does. A model of consistency, he is emerging as a major contender to captain the British and Irish Lions in Australia next year.

7: Tommy Reffell (Wales)

Openside flanker was king of the breakdown, claiming 11 turnovers and equalling the tournament record.

8: Ben Earl (England)