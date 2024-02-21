Social media reacts to Dan McFarland's departure as Ulster Rugby head coach with Richie Murphy set to take charge on interim basis
It’s a big change for Ulster with McFarland their longest-serving head coach in the professional era, guiding the Kingspan Stadium outfit to a Pro14 final and European Champions Cup semi-final after being appointed in 2018 having previously worked in Scotland’s backroom staff.
Ulster fans have been reacting on social media with many feeling it was the right time for a change.
Pat posted on Facebook: “The time has come but huge thanks to Dan for all the good, happy memories you and the team have given to us fans over the past number of seasons. The very best of luck for your future life in rugby.”
Sam added: “Done plenty of good for Ulster. It’s just a shame what has happened last couple of seasons.”
Colin said: “Unfortunately the time has come. Wish Dan all the best but the team has looked directionless this season. This can’t be the only change, there needs to be an overall reassessment of how Ulster is being managed on and off the pitch. Players too need to step up, basics haven’t been right most of the season.”
Jona posted: “Ordinarily I hate the culture of sacking managers/coaches etc but progress has not only been stifled this season, it’s in freefall. The players absolutely have to accept responsibility for their sub-par performances and individual errors but maybe a change in perspective/management can perhaps stem the bleeding while the inevitable soul-searching takes place. Go well, Dan.”
Former Ireland international and rugby pundit Bernard Jackman feels Murphy, who guided Ireland to the U20 World Cup final last summer, is a great replacement.
“Sorry to see Dan McFarland finish up with Ulster but six years as head coach and his role in stabilizing them when they were in turmoil was significant,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Richie Murphy would be a great option as replacement.”