Dan McFarland has departed Ulster Rugby. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

It’s a big change for Ulster with McFarland their longest-serving head coach in the professional era, guiding the Kingspan Stadium outfit to a Pro14 final and European Champions Cup semi-final after being appointed in 2018 having previously worked in Scotland’s backroom staff.

Ulster fans have been reacting on social media with many feeling it was the right time for a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat posted on Facebook: “The time has come but huge thanks to Dan for all the good, happy memories you and the team have given to us fans over the past number of seasons. The very best of luck for your future life in rugby.”

Sam added: “Done plenty of good for Ulster. It’s just a shame what has happened last couple of seasons.”

Colin said: “Unfortunately the time has come. Wish Dan all the best but the team has looked directionless this season. This can’t be the only change, there needs to be an overall reassessment of how Ulster is being managed on and off the pitch. Players too need to step up, basics haven’t been right most of the season.”

Jona posted: “Ordinarily I hate the culture of sacking managers/coaches etc but progress has not only been stifled this season, it’s in freefall. The players absolutely have to accept responsibility for their sub-par performances and individual errors but maybe a change in perspective/management can perhaps stem the bleeding while the inevitable soul-searching takes place. Go well, Dan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Ireland international and rugby pundit Bernard Jackman feels Murphy, who guided Ireland to the U20 World Cup final last summer, is a great replacement.