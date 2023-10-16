​Queen’s registered their first-ever win in the second tier of All Ireland League rugby by racking up a half-century of points on the road at Naas.

The students had lost on the opening weekend to Old Wesley after a dubious red card early on but bounced back in Co Kildare by scoring eight tries in a 50-33 bonus point win.

Ulster academy winger Lucas Kenny opened the students’ account at Forenaghts with an unconverted try after 10 minutes.

Naas responded with a converted try eight minutes later.

The home side extended their lead profiting from an intercept to score their second try, which was converted.

On 27 minutes, Queen’s produced a typical free-flowing move which winger Jonny Hunter finished for an unconverted try.

Backrow Harry Long crossed four minutes later for the students with James Humphreys adding the conversion.

Captain Alexander Clarke, making his 100th AIL appearance, sealed the Queen’s bonus point try and his third in two games by being propelled over from a driving maul.

Humphreys’ conversion gave the visitors a 24-14 half-time advantage.

After a sustained period of pressure in the Naas ‘22’ following the restart, Lorcan McLoughlin went over for an unconverted try.

With Naas down to 14 men due to a yellow card, Hunter got his second touchdown with Humphreys slotting over the conversion.

From the restart, the students struck again with replacement scrum half Ryan Davies finishing off a sweeping move for a converted try.

Naas got a try before centre Ben Gibson got the Queen’s final try with Humphreys adding the extras. The home side got a late score.

In Division 2B, Instonians made it 20 consecutive bonus point wins in the AIL but were made to work at Shaw’s Bridge by Corinthians before prevailing 26-21.

The Galway side had finished second in the division last season but failed to gain promotion in the playoffs, they led 13-0 at half-time against Inst.

Former Ulster prop Schalk van der Merwe started the Inst fightback going over after eight phases with Ritchie McMaster converting.

Lock Mark Mairs’ converted try put Inst in front. Centre Bevan Prinsloo got the home side’s third try from a quick tap penalty with McMaster converting.

Corinthians’ unconverted try made it a three-point game before replacement hooker Neil Saulters got Instonians’ bonus point try from a driving maul.

Inst and Sligo are the only sides with a maximum 10 points after two games in 2B.

Elsewhere in the division, Dungannon lost 45-20 at Sligo, Belfast Harlequins were narrowly defeated 21-19 at Dolphin while Rainey suffered a heavy 58-24 reversal away to Wanderers.

In Division 1A, Clayton Milligan’s last-minute converted try gave Ballynahinch a 31-28 win over Cork Con.

City of Armagh had to settle for two points in their clash with Lansdowne at the Palace Grounds.

Chris Parker’s side scored four tries in the 29-26 defeat.