Instonians face an Ulster derby at Rifle Park against Banbridge

Instonians are on the cusp of a fourth consecutive promotion as they lead Division 2A by nine points with a game in hand.

The Shaw’s Bridge club need just 11 points from their last five games to clinch the title and secure the one automatic promotion place to Division 1B.

Paul Pritchard’s side face a tricky Ulster derby at Rifle Park against Banbridge.

The Co Down side are sixth after last week’s bonus point victory over Ballymena and a victory against the league leaders could propel them back into play-off contention.

Prichard is hoping Instonians show the same commitment in defence as they did against Corinthians in last week’s table-topping clash where they limited the Galway side to just two tries.

“We did so well defensively against Corinthians playing in the right areas of the pitch and that was the main takeaway for me,” he said.

“We have spoken about scoring more than the other team and maybe not having as much pride in defence as we would like and it’s about what areas of the pitch we play in.

“We have set a standard going into the biggest week of the season for us...Banbridge which is our game in hand and it’s important we don’t let the standard drop.”

Instonians are forced to make a number of changes from the side that earned the bonus point victory over Corinthians last week.

Scrum half Ruairi O’Farrell is on international duty with Trinadad at the Vancouver 7s, so Connor McGrath comes in to partner Josh Eagleson.

South African centre Bevan Prinsloo is unavailable, so Mark Keane is drifted into midfield to partner Ian Whitten.

In the pack, captain David Whitten’s absence has forced a reshuffle, Marty Voster a try scorer last week from the second row moves to blindside flanker with Ali Burker coming into the engine room.

Max Preston replaces Mark Mairs, while Andrew McGrath switches from openside flanker to No8.

In the front row, Ulster prop Schalke van der Merwe returns at tight head.

There is a huge game at the foot-of-the-table to avoid the relegation play-off as ninth-placed Ballymena host Navan, who are a place and four points ahead of the Braidmen.

City of Armagh took a big step towards Division 1A safety last weekend with a home bonus point win over play-off chasing Terenure at the Palace Grounds.

The 31-29 victory allowed Chris Parker’s side to open up a seven-point gap ahead of ninth-placed UCD and a 16-point cushion of basement club Garryowen with a game in hand.

Armagh face another tough challenge as they host fourth-placed Clontarf (1pm).

Parker makes two changes to the starting line-up from the victorious side that beat Terenure.

Johnny Morton is unavailable, so Finn Fehnert starts, and Jack Sleator comes onto the bench.

There is a big Ulster derby in Division 2B as Clogher Valley welcome Rainey.