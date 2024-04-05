Steven Kitshoff calls Ulster time 'a privilege' in exit statement
"Ulster Rugby can confirm that Senior Men’s player, Steven Kitshoff, will leave the province at the end of the 2023/24 season,” read the statement. “The club and player have mutually agreed to draw the Springbok’s three-year contract to an early close, with Kitshoff set to re-sign with the Cape Town-based club he captained before arriving in Belfast.”
Kitshoff was quoted by Ulster Rugby - ahead of facing Montpellier this weekend - as calling his time in Northern Ireland “a privilege”.
“Since arriving in Belfast, I have really enjoyed my time in the Ulster jersey, and it’s been a privilege to be a part of such a great group of players and support staff,” said Kitshoff. “Ulster will always have a place in my heart, and I’m grateful to the supporters that welcomed me to a club and province that is undoubtedly a very special place.”
The club statement ended with how “Ulster Rugby would like to thank Steven for his contribution over the past season, and wish him and his wife, Aimee, the best with their return home to South Africa”.
ULSTER: (15-9) Stewart Moore, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Nathan Doak, John Cooney; (1-8) Steven Kitshoff, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (C), Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney. Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jake Flannery, Jacob Stockdale, Dave Ewers.