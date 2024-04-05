Steven Kitshoff on Ulster duty. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"Ulster Rugby can confirm that Senior Men’s player, Steven Kitshoff, will leave the province at the end of the 2023/24 season,” read the statement. “The club and player have mutually agreed to draw the Springbok’s three-year contract to an early close, with Kitshoff set to re-sign with the Cape Town-based club he captained before arriving in Belfast.”

Kitshoff was quoted by Ulster Rugby - ahead of facing Montpellier this weekend - as calling his time in Northern Ireland “a privilege”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since arriving in Belfast, I have really enjoyed my time in the Ulster jersey, and it’s been a privilege to be a part of such a great group of players and support staff,” said Kitshoff. “Ulster will always have a place in my heart, and I’m grateful to the supporters that welcomed me to a club and province that is undoubtedly a very special place.”

The club statement ended with how “Ulster Rugby would like to thank Steven for his contribution over the past season, and wish him and his wife, Aimee, the best with their return home to South Africa”.