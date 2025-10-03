Ulster's match away at Edinburgh at the DAM Health Stadium has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions

The United Rugby Championship have confirmed that Ulster Rugby's Round 2 fixture against Edinburgh Rugby has been postponed due to worsening weather conditions across Scotland overnight from Storm Amy.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Friday and Saturday, meaning the Scottish capital is braced for high winds and heavy rain fall brought by Storm Amy.

A decision was taken on Thursday to move the kick-off forward from 8.05pm to 7pm in order to avoid the worst of Storm Amy.

But it was announced on Friday morning that authorities believe “it is no longer safe to play the match” in the Scottish capital.

In a short statement releasing the news, Ulster Rugby encouraged their supporters who have already travelled across the Irish Sea to “take care” and “stay safe on your journey home”.

Speaking on Edinburgh Rugby’s website, Managing Director, Douglas Struth, said: “We were set to welcome a capacity crowd for tonight’s game. However, the safety of supporters, players, partners, and everyone associated with this weekend’s fixture is of the utmost importance so, while disappointing, it is absolutely the right decision to postpone tonight’s game considering the escalating weather reports overnight.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. We have worked closely with the URC, Scottish Rugby, the Met Office, and local authorities to ensure it is the best-informed choice.

“We’d like to thank our fans, partners and Ulster Rugby for their understanding in this unavoidable situation. Once again, our thanks to everyone who planned to join us tonight at Hive Stadium. We hope to see you back with us in fairer weather soon.”