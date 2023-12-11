​Syd Millar should be celebrated as “the greatest rugby person of all time” according to former Ireland international Trevor Ringland.

Syd Millar in 2007 as International Rugby Board chairman pictured with Nelson Mandela and the famous Webb Ellis Cup in France. (Photo by Tertius Pickard-Pool/Getty Images)

Tributes following news on Sunday of Millar’s passing aged 89 hailed his contribution across the game as player, coach and administrator during a glittering career – achievements Ringland feels put the Ballymena-born great first among giants.

“In Ulster we are very fortunate to have some of the world's greatest rugby players in Willie John McBride, Jack Kyle and Mike Gibson...but we also have the greatest rugby person of all time,” said Ringland, who enjoyed first-hand experience of Millar’s “pragmatism” and “mischievous sense of humour” at numerous points in his own career. “There's no-one else in the world who has given more to the sport than Syd - and he's an Ulsterman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He covered all the bases - a fondness and knowledge of the club game but up to how rugby can expand across the world so successfully.”

Millar’s playing career featured appearances for Ballymena, Ulster, Ireland, Barbarians and the British and Irish Lions – the latter across three tours. His role as Lions coach during 1974’s 22-match unbeaten tour of South Africa secured a place in sporting history but stands as only one chapter in a rich legacy which touched lives from grassroots level to the global game.

Work behind the scenes in administrative roles including time as president of both Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union before reaching the status of International Rugby Board chairman ensured an admirable off-the-field impact alongside his achievements either side of the pitch white line.

His sense of duty and dedication even recognised with France’s highest distinction – the Légion d'honneur – for Millar’s work around the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You look at the overall contribution and all really as an amateur,” said Ringland, who also represented the Lions and featured for Ballymena as both player and coach. "Syd recognised it was more powerful than just a game and rugby had a powerful message to give, not just here but across the world.