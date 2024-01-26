Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shaw’s Bridge club have 11 bonus point wins from 11 games in Division 2B and an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Kirk is forwards coach while McMaster pulls the strings at out-half but today the two will go head-to-head in the Schools’ Cup after RBAI and Campbell drew each other in the last 16.

Kirk is head coach at RBAI while McMaster is an assistant coach with Campbell.

RBAI captain Jacob Boyd lifts the Danske Bank Schools Cup following victory over defeating Campbell College in 2023

In is a repeat of last year’s final which RBAI won with a last-gasp try from captain Jacob Boyd and to add more intrigue at Osborne Park (10.30am), Boyd is the son of former Ulster prop Clem – who is Director of Rugby at Instonians – with Kirk and McMaster both working under him.

There has been plenty of banter between both camps in the Inst dressing room and McMaster was even told not to turn up for a training session at Shaw’s Bridge.

“I couldn’t train with the club because the school first XV were up training, but I understand that completely,” explained McMaster.

“Campbell have had experience playing against clubs this year as well and we’ve been helped out by various clubs especially Belfast Harlequins and that’s part of the prep.

“There certainly has been banter and there have been a few comments thrown in my direction.

“Jamie and I go back a long way. We played Ulster underage rugby at 19s and 20s together and were good mates back then.

“We have done a lot of gym sessions together over the years when we were younger, it has been good craic. Come Saturday all my loyalties will definitely be with Campbell.”

The East Belfast school have lost the last two finals in the closing stages.

“It’s frustrating. We have been knocking on the door hard in the last couple of years but just haven’t been able to get over the line,” said McMaster.