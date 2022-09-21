Tom Stewart looks back on big week in Ulster colours

Stewart was one of nine Ulster players named in the Emerging Ireland squad earlier last week that will embark on a three-game tour of South Africa at the end of the month.

He was also handed his first start in the province’s white shirt by Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“It was pretty special, when I found out I was getting the start it was surreal and then when it built towards the end of the week it got more and more real,” said Stewart. “It was pretty special running on to the pitch for a home interpro and then the cherry on top of the cake was getting the ‘man-of-the-match’...I was delighted with that.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Pic by Pacemaker.

“The biggest thing for me is knowing that you are there for a reason and knowing the reason that you are there gives you a solid base to work off.”

The lineout didn’t go to plan for Ulster early on, but Stewart settled into the game as it went on before scoring a try.

“I think it was a bit of nerves, I don’t know if it was naivety or arrogance but I just kind of brushed them to the side but I think I needed it,” he said. “It wasn’t good for the team and I need to be better in that way if we want to go forward, we need to be 100 per cent and everyone needs to be on their drill right to the fine tooth comb.

“At half-time a couple of the boys were pretty positive to me and a couple of the senior players really helped me out, so it was just about taking that breath, getting myself rest and getting back into it.

“For me it was just about knowing my detail and in the back of my mind it was habits out on the pitch that was going to take my best foot forward.

“You know there are things that you have to work on and your work-ons are massive in professional sport, knowing the reason that you are there and keeping on top of those is a big thing too.”

The former Belfast Royal Academy hooker is hoping all the hard work he did in pre-season will result in more starts this year.

“My goal going into pre-season was don’t leave any stone unturned and I just wanted to work as hard as I could as it was kind of my first big pre-season as I have had a few injuries,” he said. “With he boys away with Ireland I saw there was a bit of a spot there and I just gave it my all, I didn’t hold back and, hopefully, it paid off.”

The 21-year-old has already had to deal with his fair share of injuries.

“It is the highs and lows of the sport,” he said. “I look back on the injuries and at the time they may have been frustrating but I think I had to take the positives out of them and they have definitely built me up to be more professional at a young age.

“Not that I’m saying I’m glad I got the injuries but they definitely gave me an insight into what the sport can be like at its lowest and it made me grow up and mature a lot quicker than some other young people.”

McFarland highlighted both good and bad by Ulster in the win.

“Anytime we get a win in an interpro we are happy and a bonus point is very pleasing,” said McFarland following the victory. “Connacht are a good team and they have caused us trouble in the past, particularity around breakdown and physicality of the line and disrupting our attacking game.