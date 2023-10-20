Tom Stewart will captain Ulster for the first time in a competitive game as last season’s beaten quarter-finalists start the new United Rugby Championship campaign with a trip to Parma to face Zebre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stewart is back with his province after spending the summer in Andy Farrell’s Ireland World Cup training camp.

He won two caps, coming off the bench against Italy for his international debut and also started against Samoa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old captained Ulster in their pre-season win over Glasgow in Cavan and says the added responsibility of wearing the skipper’s armband won’t change his game.

Tom Stewart will captain Ulster Rugby in their United Rugby Championship season opener. PIC: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images

“Dan (McFarland) told me just before the team was announced,” he said. “I was delighted.

"It’s a privilege to be captain of Ulster – it is my boyhood club.

“I always dreamed of coming and playing for Ulster.

"To have that season last year and then to be made captain, I was delighted to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a lot of leaders and a lot of experienced guys that can help you out.

"For me it was just doing the toss really – not much changed in my game.”

“I try to keep it as simple as possible for my rugby and when the leadership things come, I hope they come pretty naturally and I don’t have to force it too much.”

Although he has the armband, Stewart wants all the players to take more responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is obviously a core leadership group there and it is great to see a lot the academy and a lot of the younger guys will be coming up in the next few weeks when the Irish guys are away,” he added. “They can put their mark on the game which is really exciting.

“As a collective we need to grow together and all become a bit more of a leader in every way.

"There are spaces to fill there and a lot of big personalities are away.

“We have a core leadership group and I think everybody just owning those responsibilities and taking a step forward together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart broke the URC single try scoring record last season with 16 touchdowns and was voted the Next Gen Player of the Season, an accolade for U23 players that have less than five international caps.

If there is any pressure on the hooker to reproduce the heroics of last season, he isn’t feeling or showing it.

“Hopefully the maul goes well,” he said. “I just had a bit of a good season last year and I’m delighted with how that went, but my main focus is just keep working on it and on other parts of my game.

“Pushing everyone around me is my main goal.

“If results come of that that is a good thing, but I am not chasing too many tries this year – that is not at the front of my mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m in a good enough environment. The boys that I am with will spur me on and hopefully I can spur them on and that is just how it kind of works – we are a really good group here.

“We all strive for the one collective goal and at the end of the day that is to win a Championship, so whatever we can do as a team to achieve that we all help each other.”

Ulster team to face Zebre

(15-9): Will Addison, Michael Lowry, James Hume, Angus Curtis, Jacob Stockdale, Jake Flannery, Nathan Doak;

(1-8): Andy Warwick, Tom Stewart (C), Greg McGrath, Matty Rea, Kieran Treadwell, Dave Ewers, Marcus Rea, David McCann.