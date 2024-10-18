City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker. PIC: City of Armagh RFC

Chris Parker has warned his City of Armagh team to not be lulled into a false sense of security by UCD’s league position as the sides clash in Division 1A.

Armagh got their first win of the season at Garryowen last time out which lifted them of the foot of the table, while the Dublin students are bottom after three defeats.

“When you look at who UCD have played so far, we’ve watched a lot of their footage and how they have played they have been very unlucky with their results,” Parker said.

“It’s probably one if people haven’t seen how well they have been playing they’ll see it as a basement battle.

“UCD are a really good team and have played some really good rugby this season and they just maybe haven’t got the rewards they should have, which is maybe what we were like going into Garryowen.

“We’re well aware that they will be eying this up to get their first win on the road. We just need to make sure we pick up where we left off in Garryowen.”

With Ulster’s James McNabney and prop Cameron Doak making their first appearances of the season in club colours, Parker is hopeful Armagh can repeat the performance and result of two weeks ago.

He stated: “A bit of relief and a bit of pride in the character the boys showed, any win in Limerick is a big one.

“The conditions on the day weren’t great and I just thought their attitude throughout and how they pitched up was fantastic. They showed a real togetherness and a lot of fight, especially in the last 10 minutes and got the result.

“There was probably a lot of emotion in that one from them, they maybe hadn’t performed to their capabilities in the first two games as we’d have expected, and they suddenly did produce it.

“The million-dollar question is how can we back it up again and produce a similar performance. We had a really good training week building into it, there should be the belief that they can go out and produce performances like that and hopefully they can go out and produce a similar one this weekend.

“I think our set piece is continuing to improve which is important to us. I felt our game management which had maybe lacked a wee bit in the previous weeks was really good and was probably the difference that got us over the line.

“We tried to play as much rugby as we could in their half and didn’t over play in the conditions. I think if we can keep building on those two things there are a lot of positives that we can take into this weekend.”

Shea O’Brien has been ruled out, but Timmy McNiece returns.

Ballynahinch travel to Young Munster, with Ulster duo Aaron Sexton and Ruben Crothers starting.

Queen’s are bottom of Division 1B after two heavy defeats and face a crucial game away to Trinity who are a place and point ahead of the Belfast students.

Derek Suffern’s side are boosted by the return of lock Charlie Irvine from Ulster duty and out half Jack Murphy from Emerging Ireland.

There is a debut for recently signed Ulster and former Ireland U20’s prop Bryan O’Connor, while James McKillop returns from injury.

Instonians are one of four teams with maximum points at the top of Division 2A.

Paul Pritchard’s side welcome Navan to Shaw’s Bridge.

Former Ulster and Exeter centre Ian Whitten returns, while his two brothers David and Robert start in the pack.