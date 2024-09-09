​Mike Lowry admitted he fulfilled a childhood dream as he captained Ulster to a 26-19 victory over Benetton in Saturday night’s pre-season friendly at Kingspan Stadium.

The full back is no stranger to donning the skipper’s armband as he captained RBAI to Schools’ Cup glory...but it was on a different level leading his province out.

“Earlier in the week Richie (Murphy, head coach) brought me into his office and asked me how I felt about captaining the side,” he said. “I was pretty shocked but delighted at the same time because obviously it is a childhood dream growing up wanting to captain Ulster.

“It was a massive honour, obviously a bit of a different week for me responsibility-wise, a different role as such not doing what I’d normally do just looking after my own detail but making sure I’m aware of what others are bringing, if they are flat or what the energy levels are like...you are more aware I suppose.

Ulster's Mike Lowry. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

“I really enjoyed the week and I really learned a lot, I know it is a pre-season friendly but I really enjoyed getting to lead the lads out. Hopefully I can crack on from this, take the learning and move on.

“It isn’t that much different (from school), I suppose there is a wee bit more responsibility here. I really didn’t speak too much back then, I just have to be more vocal now and there are a lot of young lads out there getting their first go, so just helping them along showing them what I have learned over the last few years and getting everyone on the same page really.

“Back at school it is all lads that are in your year and your age, I’m now 26 and there are lads that are playing 19 or 20 so there is a bit of an age gap, but it is getting everyone on the same page.”

With defending URC champions Glasgow first up for Ulster and then two games in South Africa, Lowry knows it is important for Murphy’s side to get a good pre-season under their belts.

“It is a difficult start and I think every game is difficult now there are no easy games any more, it will really test us how much we have done in pre-season and how far we have come,” he said. “Playing the champions here is a great way to start the campaign then a difficult away trip to South Africa...but I love going to South Africa, it is a real team bonding experience as well and to get that at the start of the season will, hopefully, stand us well in good stead.

“There’s a very fresh feel with a lot of new players coming in and a lot of new staff coming in, we have a new S&C in and there is definitely a fresh feel to the place and it is exciting. It is definitely a different pre-season training that we have done as well and we were all really excited about, there was a lot of just actually playing 15 v 15 and we really focused on our rugby rather than just the fitness side of things.