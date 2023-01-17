The powerful back rower, known for his physicality and impact on the pitch, first linked-up with the Chiefs as part of the Gallagher Premiership side’s Academy system, following his family’s move back to England.

At home as both a flanker and number 8, Ewers has amassed over 200 senior appearances since then for the English side, and was involved in the club’s historic winning of both the Premiership and Champions Cup back in 2020.

The 32-year-old said: “Ulster is a proud club with a reputation on the pitch which reaches far and wide, and I look forward to calling myself one of the Ulster men from next season onwards.

Dave Ewers will join Ulster from Exeter Chiefs next season.

“I have made many memories with Exeter Chiefs over the years, and now I’m excited to see what this next chapter in my career holds as part of a club with big goals.”

In this season’s Heineken Champions Cup, Ewers was involved in recent pool stage wins over Castres Olympique and the Vodacom Bulls, earning himself a try in each.

Head Coach Dan McFarland said: “Dave has demonstrated over a terrific career at Exeter that he loves to carry ball, and is one of the top gainline winning forwards in the Premiership. His size, work rate, and skillset will dovetail nicely with our other back rows.