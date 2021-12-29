Ulster clash with Leinster confirmed as postponed

All four of the scheduled Boxing Day matches had to be called off and two more set for Saturday now need to be rescheduled in addition to one lined up for January 2.

Coronavirus issues at both Dragons and Cardiff mean their planned round nine fixture on January 1 at the former will be rearranged.

It is a similar story for Ulster, who are unable to raise a squad to host Leinster on New Year’s Day, and also Glasgow after Warriors were set to visit Edinburgh on January 2.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“The games were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday (January 1 and 2), however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cardiff, Dragons, Ulster and Glasgow Warriors squads have been reported,” the URC statement read. “The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Ulster and their respective health authorities and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule these games.”

The last URC fixture to go ahead was played on Christmas Eve and was an Italian derby which Benetton won by a 39-14 score at rivals Zebre.

Ulster Rugby issued the following statement: “Ticket holders for the Ulster v Leinster game are advised that their tickets remain valid for the rescheduled fixture, and the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed. Please note that the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be closed from 4pm on Friday 31 December until 10am on Tuesday 4 January, so no individual queries can be responded to during that time.”

