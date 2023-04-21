John Cooney was the man of the match for Ulster against Edinburgh on Friday night

Ulster knew they just needed to win to finish runners-up to Leinster after the Stormers’ bonus point success over Benetton earlier in the evening.

However, the victory for Ulster could have come at a heavy price for Ulster with a catalogue of injuries.

Michael Lowry and James Hume both had to leave the action before the 15-minute mark, Rob Herring lasted only 26 minutes and Rob Baloucoune didn’t reappear for the second half.

Andy Warwick and Luke Marshall also had to be withdrawn late on after picking up knocks.

Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham showed his pace to break the deadlock on seven minutes.

Blair Kinghorn launched an up and under from an aimless 22 dropout that the Ulster defence couldn’t deal with, the ball was moved to the wing, centre Mark Bennett dummied Jacob Stockdale to create space for the Scottish international winger to dart over. Full-back Emiliano Boffelli added the conversion.

Ulster finally clicked into gear on 25 minutes with a strike move from a lineout just inside the Edinburgh half.

John Cooney started the attack, Billy Burns and Stewart Moore created space for Craig Gilroy to soar through a gap. Gilroy fed Stockdale, and the winger carried the ball into the 22 before feeding Baloucoune,who lobbed a pass back inside for Stockdale to dot down.

Cooney was unable to convert from a difficult angle.

Cooney gave Ulster the lead by knocking over a long-range penalty after the visitors went off their feet at the ruck on 37 minutes.

The Ulster scrump-half extended the home side’s lead at the interval to 11-7 by landing another penalty with the final kick of the first half.

Cooney struck a minute after the restart.

Edinburgh were attacking just outside the Ulster 22 when Kinghorn tried to put width on a pass, Cooney intercepted and went under the visitors’ sticks, making the conversion of his own try a formality.

Edinburgh were reduced to 14 on 63 minutes as lock Glen Young was shown a yellow card for an infringement in from of his own pots.

Ulster made their numerical advantage count immediately. From the resulting penalty they took a quick tap and go and after a couple of phases on the line, flanker Nick Timoney barged over with Cooney adding the extras.

Kieran Treadwell made a try-saving tackle on Edinburgh replacement hooker Stuart McInally, but the Ulster lock had enough pace to get over and force a knock-on.

Edinburgh were denied a try on 73 minutes as Charlie Savala went over but it was ruled out for a forward pass in the build-up.

The visitors finally got over the Ulster line for a try on 75 minutes when replaced prop WP Nel crossed from close range with Boffelli converting.

Cooney’s late penalty took his personal tally to 18 points.

Teams:

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney, A Warwick, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen, A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; D McCann, N Timoney, D Vermeulen

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring 26 mins, C Reid for Warwick 71 minutes , G Milasinovich for Toomaga-Allen 61 mins, S Carter for O’Connor 56 mins, H Sheridan for Marshall 69 mins, N Doak for Baloucoune,41 mins L Marshall for Lowry 12 mins, C Gilroy for Hume 15 mins

Edinburgh: E Boffelli, D Graham, M Bennett, C Hutchison, D van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, H Pyrgos, P Schoeman, D Cherry, L de Bruin, G Young, S Skinner; J Ritchie (capt), H Watson, V Mata,

Replacements: S McInally for Cherry 22 mins, B Venter for Schoeman 61 mins, WP Nel for de Bruin 41 mins, P Phillips for Mata 66 mins, C Boyle, C Savala for Hutchison 14 mins , C Shiel for Pyrgos 49 mins , N Sweeney for Bennett 62 mins

Referee: A Piardi (Italy)