​Ulster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy has no problem with teams stacking their bench with more forwards than backs.

South Africa became the pioneers of the seven-one split (seven forwards and one back) when they won the World Cup in 2023 and France regularly did the same en route to claiming last month’s Six Nations title.

"The rules of the game are the rules of the game, it doesn't really affect us much at the moment, until they change the rule, you can do what you like,” said Duffy. “Depends if you have the cattle (players), then it might be a consideration, it's fine in certain countries, others maybe not...it's more the starting team will set the tone and give you enough in your 15 to do the damage.

“The bench is fantastic, crucial, but your 15 is your 15 and it's just another a weapon for some teams, not so much for others...tactically you have to manage it and the opposition, but I don't have an opinion on it.

Ulster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“If I could go 23 forwards, I'd be pretty happy!”

Although happy to discuss the game’s big talking points, Duffy’s club focus is on Sunday as Ulster travel to Bordeaux for a knockout clash across the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

And while the French side’s backs are be lauded, Duffy feels that their pack is equally as dangerous.

"I'm not under-estimating them, I've coached two of their players before and coached against them before,” said Duffy. “There's three Wallabies in that group that I know well, a couple of Tongan internationals, French internationals.

"There's quality across all positions, there isn't a weak link.

"You don't get to be one of the top-two teams in the French championship and Europe if you aren't good in both areas."

Ulster gifted the Stormers a 17-0 lead last Friday before fighting back to gain a bonus point win.

And Duffy knows they cannot make a slow start in France.

“They're a really strong team and they're electric, they score a lot of points,” he said of Bordeaux. “They probably have some of the best attacking talent in world rugby at the moment and we're very conscious of their ability."

Duffy added: “Minimising those opportunities for them to hurt us is crucial and making sure we're accurate.

“It’s a brilliant stadium, brilliant place, massive club with huge history, we all know the quality they have other there...I think they've 25 to 30 internationals in the squad.

"Exciting attacking team, big forward pack, so massive challenge, but it's European Cup rugby, so as players, coaches, staff, fans, it's where we want to be.

"We really look forward to getting over there and showing up."