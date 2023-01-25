With red and yellow cards increasing in the game for contact with and around the head area, last week the Rugby Football Union (RFU) – who govern the game in England - confirmed plans to reduce the tackle high from waist down in the community from July 1.

It is hoped dropping the height will improve player safety and reduce the risk of concussion, however, the new directive has been met with widespread criticism over the implementation and whether it will actually make the game safer.

Bell – part of Ulster’s 1999 European Cup-winning side and capped 36 times by Ireland – was renowned as a hard-hitting centre.

“It's a fast-moving chaotic sport,” he said. “I think definitely tackle heights have got to come down.

“It's a difficult one because there have been concussions with knees, or hip-pointers, to the sides of heads.

“It's trying to make the game safe, around the technical aspect of tackling, particularly amateur players and younger players learn technically how to tackle.

“If you just decide we're going to take it below waist height and you don't have the technical proficiency to do that, you'll put people in jeopardy.

“It's something that every team in pro rugby wants to get the tackle height down for the safety of everyone involved but it's something I believe is important for the game as a whole but there are going to be problems around that.”

Ulster will be without the five players in Ireland’s Six Nations squad for Friday night’s game with the Stormers. Prop Rory Sutherland is with Scotland but may be released back to the province.

Bell admitted problems in trying to coach around the big collusions.

“Everyone carries very differently, everyone tackles differently, nobody tackles exactly the same,” he said. “No one cap fits all but we work off a mindset of trying to get under ball.

“The game is fast-moving, it's chaotic, the ball carrier is changing heights at different times...whether the laws change or not there are still going to be mistakes around that.”

Ulster are trying to to get their tackling right in training to reduce cards in matches.

“It's a minefield, to be honest, we talk about under ball, some collisions will ride up slightly but we need to see a definite snap in height through the hips,” said Bell. “We talk a lot about snapping height late, tackling under ball and making sure we are powerful in that position.

“That's what we're trying to ingrain in the players and the players work incredibly hard at that, the game is chaotic, it's fast-moving, players are changing their height.

