Ulster defence coach Willie Faloon is backing marquee signing Juarno Augustus to add a new dimension to Ulster’s attack with his dynamism a key attribute.

Faloon, who made nearly 70 appearances for Ulster in the back row, joined the coaching ticket after Jonny Bell’s departure during last season.

Augustus arrives in Belfast after helping Northampton reach last season’s European Champions Cup final and was called up for the provisional South African squad for the Rugby Championship.

Faloon said: “He is certainly a big character and he is integrating into the training. He looks like he is going to carry hard for us.

New Ulster signing Juarno Augustus helped Northampton Saints reach last season’s European Champions Cup final. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

“He was really good last year for Northampton and that helps the other ball carriers that we have to take a little bit of heat off them.”

Ulster conceded the second most points in the United Rugby Championship last season and lost 11 of their 18 league games on their way to finishing 14th in the table, and Fallon has been tasked with improving the defence.

“With it being a young squad and the challenge that that brings, it is important that you are looking for those consistent performances, and I think off the back of that that is when you will get results,” Faloon added.

“You are seeing across the board in all competitions that attacks are on top and it is hard for defences, but again that is the challenge.

“We have to work hard. Rugby is a hard game to play if you are not winning collisions, so it is important that we are trying to put a little more into that tackle.

“If you talk about attack it is made easier if you are going forward, defensively if you are given time in that tackle.”

Faloon is relishing the chance to work with the senior squad full time after playing and being involved with coaching in the academy set-up at Ravenhill.

“Coming back four years ago in my academy role it was nice to be back getting that opportunity to coach the younger lads, and now taking that into the senior role it’s exciting for me,” he said.

Attack coach Mark Sexton – brother of former Ireland out-half Johnny – has joined the Ulster coaching ticket and previously worked with Faloon, Richie Murphy and Jimmy Duffy at Ireland U20s level.

Faloon said: “Jimmy did the one year with us and Mark left the year before that, it was a really enjoyable period to work with those guys.

“You are working with younger players and the energy that they bring is brilliant, so to get back into that coaching group is exciting and it is a nice environment to work in.

“In a lot of ways Richie has changed (from Ireland U20s). He has a really good manner with how he operates, he gives you an opportunity to learn but he will also give you a nice steer as well of what needs to be looked at to.”