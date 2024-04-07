Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game changed a minute after half-time when Montpellier captain Paul Willemse was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Will Addison. Ulster took full advantage, scoring 33 unanswered points to book a last-eight clash away to Clermont next weekend.

Willemse got the game’s first try on nine minutes. From a scrum the forwards probed at the line before the big second row crashed over from close range with out-half Louis Foursans converting.

Montpellier scrum-half Aubin Eymeri scored a great solo try on 24 minutes.

Full-back Alexandre de Nardi broke down the touchline and offloaded to Eymeri, who evaded Rob Herring’s flying tackle. The scrum-half chipped over Addison and had the pace to win the race to get the touchdown, Foursans converted.

Ulster got back in the game four minutes later. Nathan Doak put Rob Baloucoune through a gap, the winger soared close to the try line but was hauled down just short by Gabriel Ngandebe. The ball was adjudged to have gone backwards and Addison pounced to touch down with John Cooney converting.

Foursans increased the home side’s interval lead to 17-7 with a long range penalty in the last minute of the first half after Steven Kitshoff was punished for dropping his bind at a scrum.

Ulster profited immediately from Willemse’s dismissal. The penalty they kicked to touch and from the lineout the ball was moved across the field, Doak and Stewart Moore showed quick hands to put Baloucoune over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Ulster finally made their territory and possession count on 63 minutes as replacement prop Scott Wilson barged over from close range and Cooney’s conversion gave the visitors the lead.

Montpellier were reduced to 13 men when lock Florian Verhaeghe was yellow-carded for a stamp on James Hume and then quickly had hooker Vano Karkadze sin-binned.

Playing against 12 men David McCann was able to drive over from a lineout as Ulster took total control, with Cooney converting.

Stuart McCloskey added a fifth try in the final minute with Cooney converting.

Ulster were awarded a penalty try with the last play of the game as Ngandebe deliberately knocked down Jake Flannery’s pass to Addison which earned the Montpellier winger a yellow card.

Montpellier: A de Nardi; G Ngandebe, P Lucas, A Cadot, B Lam; L Foursans, A Eymeri; G Fichten, C Tolofua, H Williams; F Verhaeghe, P Willemse (C); A Bécognée, C Doumenc, S Simmonds.

Replacements: V Karkadze for Tolofua 47 mins, E Forletta for Fichten 47 mins, B Erdocio for Williams 48 mins, L Macharashvili for Simmonds 46 mins, T Duguid, Y Camara for Becognee 48 mins, L Carbonel for Foursans 59 mins, M Dakuwaqa for Lucas 57 mins, J Tisseron for Doumenc 65 mins

Ulster: W Addison; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, S Moore, N Doak, J Cooney; S Kitshoff, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, I Henderson (C), M Rea, D McCann, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew for Herring 65 mins, A Warwick for 63 mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 57 mins, H Sheridan for O’Connor 49 mins, C Izuchukwu, J Flannery, D Shanahan, D Ewers for Rea 49 mins