​The province was given the go ahead to replace the existing surface by Belfast City Council Planning Committee at the end of June.

“We are comfortable that we have done the research that we have needed to around that, we have got the right people on board, and we feel it is the right move for us,” said Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bulls game will be played on Sunday, October 29 to avoid a clash with the World Cup final on the same weekend off a 5pm kick-off.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland last year during the Heineken Champions Cup in Toulouse. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ulster start the new URC season away to Italian whipping boys Zebre on the penultimate weekend in October.

After finishing second in the table during the regular season in the last campaign before suffering a disappointing exit to Connacht at Kingspan Stadium in the quarter-final, Dan McFarland’s side travel to Parama’s Stadio Lanfranchi on Saturday, October 21 with a 1pm kick-off to face the Italians.

Zebre lost all 18 games in the league last season, conceding 734 points and over 100 tries, they also scored the fewest points in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster face a rival Irish province for the first time in the season during week three as they travel to Connacht.

McFarland’s side visit to Galway on the first Saturday in November.

Ulster did the league double over the western province last season including a 22-20 win at the Sportsground before Connacht gained revenge with a 15-10 quarter-final win at Kingspan Stadium.

Munster, winners in Belfast during the previous campaign, provide the first home derby opposition for Ulster a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A home game against the Lions and a trip to Glasgow completes the November fixtures.

Edinburgh visit the Kingspan Stadium on Friday, December 2 before the break for the Heineken Champions Cup fixtures.

Ulster conclude the calendar year with a home tie against Connacht three days before Christmas.

The top two in the table from last season clash on New Year’s Day at the RDS in Dublin against Leinster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league takes a break until mid-February to accommodate the conclusion of the European pool games at the start of the Six Nations.

Ulster resume with a trip to Swansea against the Ospreys on Sunday, February 18.

The Dragons are in Belfast on March 2 before Ulster fly out for a mini-tour of South Africa after the Six Nations. Ulster face the Sharks in Durban on March 23 before tackling the Stormers in Cape Town a week later.

April has home fixtures against Cardiff and Benetton before a trip to Scarlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regular season concludes with a pair of Irish derbies - Leinster visit the Kingspan on May 18 before Ulster travel to Thomond Park for the reverse fixture with Munster on June 1.