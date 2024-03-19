Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Murphy met the squad after Dan McFarland’s departure in February but officially started his interim role on Monday after the conclusion of the U20s Six Nations, when his young Ireland side were pipped to a third consecutive championship.

Murphy is already keen to extend his stay at Kingspan Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I finished up with the U20s on Friday evening, got home Saturday, spent Sunday at home and then came up here on Monday at a quarter-to-five.

Ulster interim head coach Richie Murphy is hoping to take on the job full-time

“The lads and the coaches have been leading the stuff over the last couple of days but [I have been] trying to get in, trying to help over the last couple of weeks in relation to some of the things we want to go after – little changes that will hopefully make big impacts into our team performance.

"I'm very interested in staying,” he added. “All these things over the next couple of weeks will become clearer. We haven't had those discussions yet, but it is definitely something I'd be interested in doing. I've already been looking at places to live in Belfast.”

Despite his commitments with the Irish U20s, Murphy had no hesitation in snapping up the Ulster role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was fairly quick and a fairly quick decision from my point of view, going back a few weeks when things were developing,” he said.

“I was in the middle of the Six Nations with the U20s and I was asked would I be interested in coming in and taking over until the end of the season and I snapped their hand off. I was delighted with the opportunity.”

“I'm honoured and proud to be up here and [working] for Ulster Rugby, and excited with the group of players we have and to try and take them in a slightly new direction."

Murphy has held various roles in the Ireland set-up but this is his first shot at head coach with a senior team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to earn my time, I've been coaching since 2004 and worked with the Leinster senior team in 2009 under Michael Cheika as a kicking coach,” he said.

“Joe (Schmidt) came in in 2010, stayed with him until 2013 when he left, went to the senior team and did the dual role with them and Leinster until 2015 and went fully with them until 2021, and then [took role with] U20s.

“[I have] lots of experience, worked with a lot of top coaches. I feel those experiences have prepared me well for something like this."

Murphy’s first game in charge will be against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. The South Africans are bottom of the URC table, but the interim coach is not expecting a soft landing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone should have a fear factor going to play rugby in South Africa, to tell you the truth, I have a respect for what they've done,” said Murphy.

“When you look at the Sharks team, they're star-studded, their results have been a little bit off but that's not going to stay there forever.

“It's really important when we go there that we're ourselves and we play our game."