Malone and Dungannon clash at Gibson Park with the winner advancing to the Ulster League final on November 23 to meet City of Armagh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast and Co Tyrone clubs are locked on 10 points each at the top of Ulster Premiership Group A.

Malone were awarded five points on the opening weekend when Queen’s couldn’t field and they followed that up with a dramatic win at Ballynahinch last week with three late tries securing maximum points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gannon have had bonus point wins over Hinch and Queen’s, while in Group B Armagh have 10 points and face Banbridge at home.

Malone's Jack McMurtry in action

Rainey and Instonians both have five points and meet at Hatrick Park but even if Armagh lose and the winner in Magherafelt picks up five points, the criteria for deciding the final league standing means Chris Parker’s side can’t be caught as they earned five points against the other two teams.

Malone coach Josh Pentland was delighted with the spirit and character his side showed a Ballymacarn Park last week.

“There was great fight shown at the end to get two late scores which I suppose has always been a thing in Malone teams that I have played in and coached, and it is great to see that is still there,” Pentland said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a very tough couple of years, I don’t think we played badly in the first 60 minutes – Hinch have a lot of quality and that came through.

“We lived off a couple of exit errors from Hinch and we got two or three very good scores, which gave us a bit of a boost and confidence.

“A couple of years ago we had a really good start in the Ulster league and it didn’t end up well. It’s hard. We’re just trying to build towards the AIL and see what happens this weekend.

“We have a few new faces and some very good players still from last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon coach Johnny Gillispie is delighted with the momentum his side are building.

“Last year we had the same kind of set-up (in the Ulster League) and we lost, and it dented our confidence going into the AIL so we've turned it around this year so far and that's all down to the attitude and desire of the players,” he said.

"They have set the tone in this block and have a good return so far.”

Gillispie is expecting a tough game in Belfast.

“We know Malone are a good side and we will be playing them later this year in the AIL too, so this is the first of three meetings,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also know that they are strong at Gibson Park and we are very respectful of what they can do and how they can play.”

“Yes, there is something there for the winners but we're not really thinking about that, our priority is to keep working and improving as we get closer to the AIL.”

Queen’s meet Hinch at the Dub with the chance to avoid finishing bottom. The students have Jack Boal and Ben McFarland available, while Zac Solomons and Clarke Logan will make their debuts.

Despite having Group B wrapped up Chris Parker wants Armagh to make it three wins on the bounce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenge is there and the boys know they need to improve,” Parker said. “They were pretty good last Saturday. We have challenged them around their detail and pushing those standards a bit higher and holding themselves accountable.”

Captain Dave Whitten returns to the Instonians back row for the trip to Rainey.