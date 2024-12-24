Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ulster coach Richie Murphy has hailed the academy link-up with Queen’s as the province looks to product the next generation of players.

​Prop Scott Wilson has already made 22 appearances in the Ulster front row, Queen’s captain Charlie Irvine had his senior debut this season in South Africa and Murphy’s son Jack was the latest player from the university club to pull on the white shirt when he came off the bench against Munster last Friday.

Queen’s had 13 players in the Ulster A squad that beat Munster last week, including eight starters.

“It is massive, when you come under pressure for bodies you either have to go out into the market and bring people in...given you are playing three days after Christmas it is very difficult to do that,” said Murphy. “So, in that regard, it is great that we can look down and bring up some of those academy players.

Ulster's Scott Wilson. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“We want to bring young players through, this week will probably have more young players on the pitch again with some of the academy boys very close to be involved, it’s exciting but at the same time it is tough because these boys are learning on the job.”

Wilhelm De Klerk, Lukas Kenny and Ben McFarlane could be the next Queen’s players to graduate into the senior team

“Wilhelm has played well over the last number of weeks for Queen’s and another good performance for 40 minutes in the A game,” said Murphy. “Ben has done really well and Lukas is coming back from a long-term injury and is starting to find his feet again...he is a big strong ball carrier and very strong in and around the tackle area."

Murphy also believes the Interprovincial A championship is important.

“It has been good so far, if we had everyone fit and healthy it would be a fantastic thing,” he said. “At this moment in time it is putting a drain on resources but the idea of it is perfect...it is just trying to get a fit squad, so you have more players available.

“It’s good we are watching the AIL and the club players play and there are conversations around those guys all the time.

"We are keeping an eye out to see if there are any late developers that we have missed over the last couple of years and give them an opportunity to come in and play.”

Ulster travel to Galway having lost their last five games and conceding 26 tries – with the coach putting it down to individual error rather than a system malfunction.

“It’s pressure, pressure makes people do certain things,” said Murphy. “The big key message for us is for Ulster rugby to be successful it’s not about the individual it’s about the team.

"The team has systems in attack and defence and when we stick to them, we look more comfortable.